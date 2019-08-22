BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO Have you noticed a lot of theft from vehicles in the District of Port Hardy lately?

Port Hardy RCMP release tips to prevent fraud and theft from vehicles

In many of the incidents reported, “the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.”

The RCMP are looking to put an end to theft from vehicles inside the District of Port Hardy.

“Port Hardy RCMP have recently received multiple reports of individuals breaking into unlocked vehicles and stealing various items including debit/credit cards,” said Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The same individuals are believed to be then using the stolen cards in various local businesses. These reports are still under investigation.”

Draht noted in many of the incidents reported, “the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.”

The RCMP released the following tips to prevent your vehicle from being broken into:

* Lock all your doors;

* Ensure all valuables are removed from the vehicle;

* Invest in an anti theft device if possible such as a steering wheel lock or electronic engine mobilizer; and

* Don’t store your spare key in your vehicle.

“Statistically the most stolen items from vehicles are smart phones, work tools, credit cards and personal identification, cash and change, and stereo equipment,” added Draht. “For business owners and staff, if you believe a fraudulent card is being used ask for picture identification. Ensure once ID is provided, that the photo matches the person in front of you as well as the name on the debit/credit card.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian military knew about suspected neo-Nazi: top general

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP release tips to prevent fraud and theft from vehicles

In many of the incidents reported, “the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.”

Stranded hikers rescued by helicopter on Mt. Schoen

Campbell River Search and Rescue used hoist operation to rescue trio

Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River

James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats

Forest fire 1.5 km from Sara Lake listed as out of control

While the fire is classified as out of control, they expect it to be under control imminently.

Salvation Army cribbage tournament brings joy to the Port Hardy community

“Everyone is always laughing and having a good time”

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

BREAKING: Province approves Surrey police force

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth green-lights city’s municipal police force

Thermal imaging cameras eye Salish Sea in hopes of better detecting whales

Cameras installed at BC Ferries’ terminal on Galiano Island, and off southern Gulf Islands

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

UPDATED: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months, overnight leave

Kelly Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. hockey player excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Most Read