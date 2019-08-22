Port Hardy RCMP release tips to prevent fraud and theft from vehicles

In many of the incidents reported, “the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.”

BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO Have you noticed a lot of theft from vehicles in the District of Port Hardy lately?

The RCMP are looking to put an end to theft from vehicles inside the District of Port Hardy.

“Port Hardy RCMP have recently received multiple reports of individuals breaking into unlocked vehicles and stealing various items including debit/credit cards,” said Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The same individuals are believed to be then using the stolen cards in various local businesses. These reports are still under investigation.”

Draht noted in many of the incidents reported, “the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.”

The RCMP released the following tips to prevent your vehicle from being broken into:

* Lock all your doors;

* Ensure all valuables are removed from the vehicle;

* Invest in an anti theft device if possible such as a steering wheel lock or electronic engine mobilizer; and

* Don’t store your spare key in your vehicle.

“Statistically the most stolen items from vehicles are smart phones, work tools, credit cards and personal identification, cash and change, and stereo equipment,” added Draht. “For business owners and staff, if you believe a fraudulent card is being used ask for picture identification. Ensure once ID is provided, that the photo matches the person in front of you as well as the name on the debit/credit card.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter