Port Hardy RCMP’s first quarterly report of 2018

Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen spoke to Port Hardy Council at their regular meeting April 24, where he provided council with the RCMP’s first quarterly report of 2018 (January – March). The numbers from the quarterly report are as follows:

Total number of files for this quarter – 874;

Assaults – 34;

Common / Trespassing – 23;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 3;

Aggravated – 1

Criminal Harassment – 0

Utter Threats Against Person – 7

Sexual assaults – 1

Aggravated Sex Assault – 0

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0

Sexual Interference – 1

Sexual Touching – 0

Sexual Exploitation – 0

Intoxicated in Public – 49

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 7

Breach of Peace – 19

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 15

Cause Disturbance – 20

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 14

Mischief under $5,000 – 2

Mischief over $5,000 – 0

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 10

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 19

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 3

Bail Violations – 27

By-Law Noise – 14

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 27

Break & Enter Business – 3

Break & Enter Residence – 5

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 4;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 10;

Missing Persons – 16;

Missing Persons High Risk – 14;

Unspecified Assistance – 15;

False Alarm – 17;

Mental Health Act – 45;

Suicidal – 6;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 7;

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 0;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 5;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 0;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 2;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 31;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 5;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 3;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 4;

Street Checks – 13;

Prisoners held – 107;

JJP Hearings – 15; and

Detentions from JJP Hearings – 11.