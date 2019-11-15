TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO 2017 file photo of Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen and Corporal Chris Voller at Port Hardy council.

Crime on the rise? Here’s Port Hardy RCMP’s third quarter report for 2019

The Port Hardy RCMP has so far opened 3,349 files in 2019, with only the fourth quarter left.

Port Hardy Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen made his return to council on Nov. 12, where he presented the RCMP’s second reporting period for the fiscal year (third quarter for the calendar year) that ended at the end of September.

All told, the Port Hardy RCMP has so far opened 3,349 files in 2019, with the third quarter (July-September) having the highest number (1,231). January-March saw 1045 files opened, while April-June saw 1173 files opened.

In comparison, Port Hardy RCMP opened 4,194 files over four quarters in 2018, with the third quarter (July-September) having the highest number of files (1,212).

The Port Har RCMP ended 2017 with 4140 files opened, versus 4042 files opened from the year before (2016).

Total number of files opened for third quarter of 2019 (July-September) – 1231;

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 46;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 8;

Aggravated – 0;

Criminal Harassment – 2;

Utter Threats Against Person – 12;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 4;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 1;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 124;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 11;

Breach of Peace – 33;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 27;

Cause Disturbance – 86;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 66;

Mischief under $5,000 – 25;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 25;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 21;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 4;

Bail Violations – 23;

By-Law Noise – 24;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 26;

Break & Enter Business – 5;

Break & Enter Residence – 8;

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 15;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Theft:

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 4;

Missing Persons – 14;

Missing Persons High Risk – 6;

Unspecified Assistance – 127;

False Alarm – 25;

Mental Health Act – 35;

Suicidal – 4;

Drugs:

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 15;

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 0;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 0;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 1;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 1;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 51;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 3;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 3;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 2;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0;

Street Checks – 9;

Prisoners held – 136;

JJP Hearings – 14; and

Detentions from JJP Hearings – 3.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Just Posted

Tri-Port honours the fallen on Remembrance Day

Check out the North Island Gazette’s Remembrance Day photo gallery from Port… Continue reading

Alumni vs. Midgets hamper game set for Nov. 23 in Port McNeill

“We really want to make this a special day on the North Island”

VIDEO: 12th annual Port Hardy Wild hockey tournament finals

The Wild vs. Whalers and Warriors vs. Flyers from last weekend’s tournament.

Tyson’s Thoughts: It’s my four-year anniversary at the Gazette

I went from driving a forklift in a warehouse to an award-winning journalist in just a few years.

First annual North Island Christmas Festival

“If it’s a big success we can do it every year”

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts into freight volumes

Railroad also said it was affected by a slowdown in the B.C.’s forestry sector

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Canadian Cancer Society thanks Port Hardy council

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you”

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Senior dies after suffering medical emergency and crashing vehicle in Nanoose Bay

Bystanders performed CPR while waiting for first responders

Most Read