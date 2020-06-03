Port Hardy Salvation Army serving lunch daily during pandemic

Centre is closed to the public, but overnight shelter, daily lunch and one-on-one services available

The Salvation Army Lighthouse Resource Centre remains operational amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with physical distancing and sanitation measures in place.

The 10-bed shelter is open and the centre is serving a daily bag lunch, but the rest of the facility is closed to the public.

Staff are available for one-on-one support as needed — just knock on the front door. But regular programming is paused, and they are not currently accepting volunteers.

Staff member Colleen White estimates about 40 people have been coming daily for the bag lunch, which they hand out Mondays through Fridays from the back door.

“Not just the homeless; but some families and working class people. We’re seeing new faces,” she said. A recent lunch was a tasty meat pie, soup, vegetables and baked goods.

White doesn’t know when the centre will reopen fully, as that decision will come from Salvation Army leadership.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:

zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.