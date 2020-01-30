Port Hardy resident Paul L’Heureux was sitting in his truck when he scratched his Set for Life 20th Anniversary ticket and discovered he was $675,000 richer. (BCLC photo)

Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner ready to become uncle of the year

“I’ll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone’s stocking at Christmas”

Paul L’Heureux was sitting in his truck when he scratched his Set for Life 20th Anniversary ticket and discovered he was $675,000 richer.

“I was right at the gas station I thought I wasn’t seeing it correctly and thought I better check again,” said L’Heureux. “I went into the store and checked at the machine, and thought immediately of my nieces and nephews. I’ll win greatest uncle of the year!”

L’Heureux purchased the ticket at Quinsam Service Station in Campbell River with some money that he had leftover from winning some other Scratch & Win tickets.

“I’ll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone’s stocking at Christmas,” said L’Heureux.

While the majority of the winnings will go to his nieces and nephews, L’Heureux says he plans to keep some for himself to put towards a new car.

-Submitted article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

Just Posted

OPINION: Creativity is the key to survival

“if Port Alice is in the doldrums, it’s because we made it that way”

Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Hardy brace for heavy winds

Gusts ready to hit the communities at 120 km/h as Wednesday evening falls

North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is progressing towards its goals

“The membership of the Foundation reflects the multicultural demographics of the North Island”

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles dominate round robin playoff games on home ice

“The guys knew this was a big game and we came ready to compete”

Ninth annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show raises $11,690 for North Island cancer patients

“I am overwhelmed, that in tough times, you still pull through to help this event”

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Jet skis towing tubers on the river? Lake Cowichan council concerned

A Transport Canada rep says there is support for the town if they decide on restrictions

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Most Read