The KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy. (North Island Gazette file photo)

The KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Port Hardy skatepark grant funding declined by government

Coun. Fred Robertson said that any plans to build a brand new skatepark are ‘probably on hold’

Grant funding needed for the KSM Skatepark has been turned down by the government.

The District of Port Hardy had applied back in December for $300,000 to $500,000 from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program- COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream to rebuild the town’s aging skatepark.

RELATED: Port Hardy council applies for skatepark grant funding

RELATED: Requiem for the KSM Skatepark

At a June 22 meeting, a letter from Brian Bedford, Executive Director, Local Government Infrastructure and Finance, relayed the unfortunate news to Port Hardy council.

“We would like to advise that, after careful consideration, the above-noted project was not selected for funding under the ICIP–CVRIS,” stated Bedford. “The program received significantly more applications than could be funded. This decision does not reflect on the importance of this project for your community, but rather the degree by which the program has been oversubscribed. All applications were equitably reviewed and given consideration for funding.”

When asked to comment on the letter, Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas said it was “definitely not good news, we were pretty excited about the opportunity, but unfortunately they were oversubscribed.”

Dugas added council “hasn’t forgotten about [the KSM Skatepark], it’s still on the books and we are looking at it seriously.”

Coun. Fred Robertson, who is the chair for the Parks, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Committee, confirmed there are no plans to tear down or move the skatepark elsewhere, and that council “will do what we need to maintain it.”

He added that any plans to build a brand new skatepark are “probably on hold” while they continue to try to apply for grant funding.

The Kyle Scow Memorial Skatepark was originally built in 2003 thanks to over three years of fundraising from the Port Hardy Skateboard Club, $20,000 dollars from the Rotary Club of Port Hardy, and donations made from local business owners to help cover the shortfalls.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local Sportsskateboarding

Previous story
Sparks Lake wildfire burning near Kamloops grows to more than 39,000 hectares
Next story
AFN to honour children who perished at residential school ahead of vote for new chief

Just Posted

The KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy skatepark grant funding declined by government

The Northern Expedition docked in Port Hardy. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition needs extensive repairs, will be out of action till August

The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)
PHSS postpones totem pole raising until the fall

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton