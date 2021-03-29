North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.

Port Hardy to look at making changes to outdated animal control bylaw

Staff will be looking into changes to the bylaw and bringing it back to council for discussion.

The District of Port Hardy says it will be reviewing its animal control bylaw in the near future.

Port Hardy council received a written request from resident Sherri Carew at their March 23 meeting, asking the district to take a serious look at the wording used in its animal control bylaw.

According to Carew’s letter, she wrote in because she would like to see a wording change to “one of the animal control bylaws on your books.”

She noted the part of the bylaw in question is the one that reads, “No person shall own more than three dogs and three cats unless they are licensed as a cattery or dog kennel.”

Carew added this bylaw is causing problems in her neighbourhood, as it “basically allows that if there are two people in the household, then there can be six dogs and six cats on the premises. If there are six people in the household then there can be 18 dogs and 18 cats on the premises and so on… I would hazard a guess that it was never meant to read exactly that way because I am pretty sure that no one would be happy to accept that many animal sat any home in a residential area and have it be legal.”

Carew then requested for council to “please consider changing the wording to be more limiting for residential areas. Most people here have always believed it is a maximum of three dogs per household not per person and if beyond that then needs to be kennels either hobby or commercial with applicable bylaws enforced.”

“What’s council’s wishes on how we move forward?” asked Mayor Dennis Dugas at the meeting.

“I thought I would move that we refer this to staff for a report, and at that point when the report comes back that we have the discussion,” said Coun. Fred Robertson.

Ross Blackwell, Port Hardy’s Director of Corporate & Development Services, jumped into the conversation at that point, stating staff has been “aware of this issue well before the letter was received by council, and it was on our to do list to bring forward some recommended revisions to the bylaw that includes that provision as well as a few others… We can certainly bring forward a report or we can just simply bring forward the proposed changes.”

“My concern was mostly we acknowledge receipt of the letter and say that we are actively looking into it, how we choose to do that is entirely up to council,” added Robertson.

Coun. John Tidbury then seconded Robertson’s motion.

Coun. Pat Corbett-Labatt stated she didn’t think they needed to pass a motion to send a letter back to Carew, but they do need to make changes to the bylaw, “and if staff needs direction from us or a recommendation from us to review the bylaw, even though you’re doing it in the background anyways, I think that would be a better motion at this time.”

Dorward agreed with Corbett-Labatt’s choice, stating she wants the motion to be to direct staff to draft proposed changes to the bylaw.

“Staff will follow up with a letter, we don’t have to do a motion on that, so the motion would basically be to give staff direction to go ahead and look into the bylaw and get back to us for its approval, is that correct?” asked Dugas.

Council agreed, and Robertson’s original motion was passed unanimously to have staff look into changes to the bylaw and bring it back to them for discussion.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsCity Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.
Next story
Greater Victoria realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Just Posted

Tamika Mountain. (Alert Bay RCMP supplied photo)
Missing Alert Bay resident found deceased after four day search

“There was no foul play, nothing suspicious.”

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy to look at making changes to outdated animal control bylaw

Staff will be looking into changes to the bylaw and bringing it back to council for discussion.

Deep program
Innovative digital training program benefits the North Island

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce, with funding provided by the Government… Continue reading

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24 hour care

There’s still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
More school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

DEEP program
Diving into the DEEP program: A look into the 10 week digital course

The DEEP program is currently being taught at NIC in the Campbell River region.

A DriveB.C. webcam image showing the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Aulds Road earlier this afternoon. (DriveB.C. image)
Two children hurt as semi truck and minivan crash on Nanaimo Parkway

Southbound traffic near Aulds Road was detoured for several hours during investigation

A Greater Victoria realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
Greater Victoria realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Four area real estate agents accused of sexual assualt

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for a suspect who filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars of items, then activated the smoke grenade and then fled the store. (RCMP handout)
North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in smoke grenade incident

RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in smoke grenade incident who fled in unique-looking car

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

The smell of burning tobacco, sage and cedar fills the air at Centennial Square as people gather to call for action on the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls crisis. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Vancouver Island rallies for MMIWG about creating space for conversation

Group gathered in Victoria, Courtenay to converse, call for action

Campbell River RCMP are again reminding people to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Black Press File Photo
Drivers tested at three times legal limit ‘unnerve’ Campbell River RCMP

“Parked vehicles are rarely known to jump out and cause accidents”

Most Read