Port Hardy woman missing, RCMP request assistance in finding her

51 year old Kathleen Hewlett was last seen at approximately 1:00 PM on February 14.

As of Saturday, Feb. 16, 51 year old Port Hardy resident Kathleen Hewlett is still missing.

Hewlett’s daughter Farren posted on social media stating she still has not heard from her mom since she was reported missing on Feb. 15.

The Port Hardy RCMP issued a press release requesting the public’s assistance in locating Hewlett, which you can read below:

Port Hardy RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Port Hardy women.

51 year old Kathleen Hewlett was last seen at approximately 1:00 PM on February 14 leaving her residence in Port Hardy. Her description is as follows:

Caucasian looking female

Green eyes

Red hair

Height: 165 cm/ 5ft 5 inches

Weight: 073 kg/ 161 lbs

Last seen wearing tan moccasins with rabbit fur trim, black rain coat, and black yoga pants

Hewlett is believed to be driving a green Pontiac Torrent with BC License plate 289 TMA. Hewlett’s direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kathleen Hewlett is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250 949 6335.If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.

 

