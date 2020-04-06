Port Hardy’s annual summer festival FILOMI Days cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The FILOMI Days Committee announced on social media that Port Hardy’s annual summer festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook photo)

Port Hardy’s annual summer weekend festival has officially been cancelled.

“We regret to announce that due to the Covid-19 Global Pandemic and social distancing mandate from the Public Health officer of BC, Filomi Days 2020 has been cancelled,” stated the FILOMI Days Committee on its social media page. “We appreciate that people are seeking hope during these difficult times, and look forward to a day where we can gather again to celebrate as a community. Until then, we ask you to continue to practice social distancing, take care of yourselves and each other.”

About FILOMI Days

Port Hardy’s biggest community celebration happens every year from July 17 to 19, with most of the events happening at the Carrot Park waterfront. FILOMI Days is always celebrated on a weekend filled with music, food, park festivities, a fishing derby and so much more. The finale on Sunday is marked by a waterfront fireworks display.

The name FILOMI is the first two letters taken from three of the major resource industries with history in this town: FIshing, LOgging, MIning.

