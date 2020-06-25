Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool tentatively scheduled to reopen in August

‘All participants will book through a reservation process which will be set up a week in advance’

The District of Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool is tentatively scheduled to reopen for business Aug. 11, but what will that look like?

Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick confirmed district staff has a plan in place for reopening, which she listed as:

Monday to Thursday three sets of length swims with four participants per set;

Monday to Thursday two aquafit sessions with eight participants per session;

Fridays two sets of length swims with four participants per set; and

Fridays one aquafit session with eight participants per session.

“All participants will book through a reservation process which will be set up a week in advance of each session and handled through our recreation department,” stated McCarrick, adding, “All provincial recommendations and orders will be followed.”

When asked how much revenue the pool generates through use per year, McCarrick noted on average it brings in around $105,000. Due to COVID-19, the district has lost approximately 30 per cent of that revenue to date.

On average pool only user fees generate revenue of $105,000 annually and pool only expenses annually are on average $390,000, so the net annual on average for the pool only is $285,000 which is recovered through taxation, not user fees.

McCarrick stated she doesn’t think Port Hardy taxpayers will feel an effect from the loss of revenue, “however we do not know what the future holds as far as a vaccine or a second wave of the virus and the affect that may have on restrictions.”

As far as pool staff is concerned, McCarrick confirmed the district has unfortunately laid off 18 part-time employees, but has hired three back in the public works department.

With the pool being shut down for most of the summer, the district is looking at hosting other alternative programs at the Civic Centre, such as chair fit and aerobic classes, which will be starting June 26 and running until Aug. 6.

“Our staff really misses seeing the public at the Recreation Centre and thank everyone for working with us to keep our community safe,” added McCarrick.

