TOWN OF PORT MCNEILL PHOTO Port McNeill Council has agreed to apply for grant funding to help build a seniors community centre.

Port McNeill applies for grant funding to make a seniors community centre a reality

There is a lack of a common gathering place for seniors in the Town of Port McNeill.

Could a brand new seniors community centre be on the horizon for the Town of Port McNeill? If council successfully gets the grant funding needed, it very well could be.

A staff report, written by Port McNeill’s Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey, requesting that the town apply for a specific grant that would fund a seniors community centre, was brought up at Port McNeill’s regular council meeting May 22.

“There is a lack of a common gathering place for seniors,” wrote Harvey. “One of the causes for mental health breakdowns is social isolation. Another prime concern for seniors in our community is the lack of bathing facilities that are accessible to those with mobility issues. It is one of the reasons our seniors are leaving our community. One of the key components of a healthy community is that it needs to be made up of all age groups. Building a seniors community centre would give the seniors a place to gather together to participate in active learning with computers, exercise, to meet to prepare meals and eat together, to host special events, and to access bathing facilities.”

The provincial government recently released an Enabling Accessibility Fund Grant, and Harvey has looked at the criteria for the grant and believes that a seniors community centre in Port McNeill definitely meets the requirements.

Council approved the resolution to submit for the application, which ended May 24.

Funding for the project must be between $350,000 and $1,000,000 with a minimum of 35 per cent of the costs in cash.

