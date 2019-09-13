NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO OF COUNCIL Staff advised Port McNeill Council that the Green Communities Committee have awarded the town a ‘Level Three’ recognition.

Port McNeill awarded ‘Level Three’ recognition by the Green Communities Committee

The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Earlier this summer, Port McNeill Council submitted its Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program (CARIP) report to the Province. This mandatory public report is required by the Province and summarizes the actions taken by the Town of Port McNeill over the previous year.

At last week’s council meeting (Sept. 9) in response to that submission, staff advised councillors that the Green Communities Committee (GCC) had awarded the town a ‘Level Three’ recognition. There are a total of four levels and the GCC recognized Port McNeill for, “demonstrating significant climate action to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions” for the 2018 reporting year.

Among the achievements noted for the town in 2018 were: The upgrade to Stage 7 water distribution in sections of town, installation of a back-up generator for wastewater lift stations and funding applications for various projects that would improve the energy efficiencies of the town. A copy of the report can be found on the town’s website.

The town’s submission also noted there were still items left to do, including: Developing a Community Energy & Emissions Plan, along with a Community Sustainability and a Community-Wide Climate Action plan. Those items along with several other strategies to account for growth while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing the BC Energy Step Code are, according to council, issues that will be addressed in the Official Community Plan review and update. The latter is expected to get underway later this year.

In other town news, council accepted first reading of the Permissive Property Tax Exemption Bylaw. If passed, the bylaw will continue the practice of allowing property tax exemptions for five churches (Bishop of Victoria, United Church of Canada, Full Gospel Church, Port McNeill Baptist Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) and six not-for-profits (Broughton Curling Club, Royal Canadian Legion, Guide/Scout Hall, Port McNeill Lions Club, North Island Community Services Society and the Broughton Strait Campground). The proposed bylaw exempting these properties would be for a period of four years, running from 2020 to 2024, after which each group would have to reapply. There is still no word from the federal government concerning the town’s infrastructure grant application for work needed on the Beach Drive slope remediation.

The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

– Bill McQuarrie article

Previous story
U.S. government plans to ban flavours used in e-cigarettes

Just Posted

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Port McNeill awarded ‘Level Three’ recognition by the Green Communities Committee

The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue called to Providence Place Inn due to alarm activating

PHFR deployed two fire trucks and around a dozen firefighters to the building.

Thanks to Neucel, the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice won’t open this year

The village has not yet been formally approached with a request for Oscar Hickes in 2020.

North Island Rising: SNC Lavalin – Liberal Party

“the Prime Minister takes a problem of his own creation and makes it far worse”

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

‘Blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts’

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Police on lookout for Gold River Deli break-in suspects

Images of one of the suspects was obtained from the in-store video

Most Read