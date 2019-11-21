NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO OF COUNCIL Port McNeill council discussed whether to enter into a ‘Fee for Service Agreement’ with the chamber of commerce at an annual cost to the town of $5,000.

Port McNeill council debates agreement with chamber of commerce

The chamber proposed a ‘Fee for Service Agreement’ at an annual cost to the town of $5,000.

At Port McNeill’s Nov. 18 council meeting, the Port McNeill and District Chamber of Commerce proposed that the town and the chamber enter into a ‘Fee for Service Agreement’ at an annual cost to the town of $5,000.

Previous to this request, the chamber had asked for similar amounts in February of 2018 and again in 2019. In those requests, the proposal suggested council consider using a portion of the annual business licensing fees to pay for the donation. In both of those years, the chamber’s request was declined.

This year, the chamber proposed entering into a fee for service agreement at an annual cost to Port McNeill of $5,000. Some of the proposed services the chamber would provide include: A website link between the town and chamber, advertising and promoting all Port McNeill businesses through various media outlets, telephone responses to business related requests the town receives and liaising with town staff on matters of shared importance.

Jessica McLaughlin, executive director for the chamber, feels the time is right for this type of working relationship, saying: “The Town is at a critical point in its history and we believe this partnership will benefit both the town and the business community.”

Before voting on the request, council felt there was a need for clarification on the roles and delivery model proposed by the chamber. Coun. Ryan Mitchell wanted to see, “a solid business case.”

Coun. Derek Koel was looking for background detail that would, “quantify the value.”

Coun. Shelley Downey felt there was a need for, “something more tangible, with targets and deadlines. Things that would be more measurable.”

And Acting Mayor Ann-Marie Baron wanted to insure there would be, “no duplication of services.”

After further discussion, Mitchell proposed, and a motion was passed, to have staff work with the chamber to develop a more precise and measurable proposal that could then be reviewed and considered at a future Council meeting.

In other council news, the Harbour Advisory Group was seeking and did receive council’s approval to assist and work alongside harbour management in the development of a full business plan for the harbour operations.

The Tourism Advisory Committee will be meeting later in the week and will also begin working on developing the town’s 2020 tourism tactical plan.

The Advisory Planning Commission’s Amendment Bylaw that adjusts reporting procedures between council and the commission received third reading, with a final vote set for the next council meeting.

Next council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

– Bill McQuarrie article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police
Next story
Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Just Posted

Port McNeill council debates agreement with chamber of commerce

The chamber proposed a ‘Fee for Service Agreement’ at an annual cost to the town of $5,000.

Salvation Army’s kettle campaign kicks off Nov. 21 in the North Island

The Salvation Army still needs more volunteers to help make the campaign easier to run.

New Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula hybrid ferry sets sail for B.C.

Two Island Class ferries are on their way from Romania

Talks between Western Forest Products and union break down

No more negotiations imminent between United Steelworkers 1-1937 and company

Port Hardy council to apply for poverty reduction program grant funding

How should the District of Port Hardy deal with the issue of poverty?

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

Most Read