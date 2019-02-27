Port McNeill council declines Wounded Warrior Run donation request, mayor starts fundraising challenge on social media

Port McNeill council received a request for a donation from the Wounded Warrior Run, which was ultimately turned down at their last council meeting.

“Wounded Warriors Canada is on a mission to honour Canada’s ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans, First Responders and their families,” wrote Jacqueline Zwang, Director for WWRBC. “In 2014, sadly there was a rash of suicides in Canada by veterans suffering from PTSD and operational stress injuries. This sparked two of our serving members to take action. They decided to gather a small group of athletes and run the length of Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria in only seven days to raise awareness and money to give to Wounded Warriors Canada.”

Zwang noted the WWR will be embarking on the 6th annual Wounded Warrior Run on Feb. 25 and they are “expanding our goal to $100,000 this year. We need your help in reaching this goal. Please consider a minimum $1,000 donation … We provide a source of hope as we reach out and talk about the wounds that are not visible. We are so thankful to be able to stop in Port McNeill at the Legion Branch #281.”

According to Port McNeill staff the donation request of $1,000 was not approved, however, “it should be noted that the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department did a carwash to raise funds for this cause which brought in close to $1000. Also, Mayor Wickstrom issued a challenge on Facebook to add to the Fire Department’s funds.”