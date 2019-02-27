TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port McNeill council declined a request for a donation to the Wounded Warrior Run (WWR), but Mayor Gaby Wickstrom started a fundraising challenge on social media for the WWR instead.

Port McNeill council declines Wounded Warrior Run donation request, mayor starts fundraising challenge on social media

Port McNeill’s Fire Department held a carwash to raise funds which brought in close to $1,000.

Port McNeill council received a request for a donation from the Wounded Warrior Run, which was ultimately turned down at their last council meeting.

“Wounded Warriors Canada is on a mission to honour Canada’s ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans, First Responders and their families,” wrote Jacqueline Zwang, Director for WWRBC. “In 2014, sadly there was a rash of suicides in Canada by veterans suffering from PTSD and operational stress injuries. This sparked two of our serving members to take action. They decided to gather a small group of athletes and run the length of Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria in only seven days to raise awareness and money to give to Wounded Warriors Canada.”

Zwang noted the WWR will be embarking on the 6th annual Wounded Warrior Run on Feb. 25 and they are “expanding our goal to $100,000 this year. We need your help in reaching this goal. Please consider a minimum $1,000 donation … We provide a source of hope as we reach out and talk about the wounds that are not visible. We are so thankful to be able to stop in Port McNeill at the Legion Branch #281.”

According to Port McNeill staff the donation request of $1,000 was not approved, however, “it should be noted that the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department did a carwash to raise funds for this cause which brought in close to $1000. Also, Mayor Wickstrom issued a challenge on Facebook to add to the Fire Department’s funds.”

Previous story
U.S. man accused of dipping testicles in customer’s salsa

Just Posted

Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper Mine Reunion

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion.

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

North Island Peewee Eagles outlast Kerry Park Islanders, win first game in best of three playoff finals

The Peewee Eagles are in for a dogfight against the Islanders in best of three playoff finals.

Port Alice Health Forum gets heated, residents deeply concerned about the loss of emergency medical care

Speakers expressed dissatisfaction with Island Health and BC Ambulance Services in general.

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

Excluding gasoline, the agency said inflation was 2.1 per cent last month

Canadian ski resorts upbeat despite extreme weather experiences this winter

The bitterly cold weather has been seen to varying degrees across Canada

My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

After decades of believing a highway attraction named Mac was the biggest moose in the world, Moose Jaw was toppled from top spot

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

How to find out if you’re vaccinated as an adult in B.C.

Many adults are not certain if they are vaccinated or not

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand

Cohen says he does not have direct evidence that Trump colluded with the Russian government

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Most Read