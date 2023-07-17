Port McNeill council has been busy this month, lots of projects on the go

The 2023 budget continues to roll out, and the ‘Passion Project’ just dropped

Written by Derek Koel

Koel’s Notes

It seems the Town of Port McNeill will once again be working on economic development. The new council unceremoniously dropped the previous program and let the town’s Economic Development Officer go. The town is now teaming up with Alert Bay for its economic development.

The Island Coastal Economic Trust recently awarded a $70,000 economic development grant, jointly awarded to Alert Bay and Port McNeill. Alert Bay will take the lead, based on their 2015 Tides of Change Economic Development report. Port McNeill is to prioritize engagement and will get further grant writing support for its Downtown Water and Community Revitalization Plan.

Speaking of which, the town recently made that Downtown Water and Community Revitalization Plan official, making it clear what they intend to do with $494,500 of “Forest Impact Transition” grant money recently awarded to them through B.C.’s Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) Project.

The REDIP funds will be used “in the planning of a Harbourfront park to include bathrooms and showers, children’s play area, covered pavilion, beach access, and a Port McNeill landmark sign.”

The Gazette previously reported the town had a plan for a rainbow crosswalk at Cedar and McNeill, across from Little Stars daycare. Sources report that the plan has now changed. The crosswalk will now be downtown on Beach Drive. The $10,000 project also includes a First Nations themed crosswalk, presumably in the same vicinity.

The 2023 budget continues to roll out, and the “Passion Project” just dropped. The proponent is Coun. Leighann Ruel and the staff report states it will “increase opportunities in Port McNeill for social, recreation, leisure, and sporting activities for residents of all ages and to increase the art and spirit of volunteerism.”

The town statement continues, “this Passion Project introduces the concept of volunteering in areas that interest you.” A group/individual could apply for funding for up to $1000. Eligibility requirements can be obtained through the Town.

Two “Passion Project” examples were given in the draft policy:

A group/individual could apply for funding for up to $1000 to offer a program such as junior chef for children ages 9 to 12. $1000 would go to purchase the food and materials necessary for cooking if not readily available, use of rental facility and insurance if needed. The program would be offered free of charge to children for 8 weeks depending on the cost of food and would provide a service for youth in our community.

Another group/individual may use the $1000 to start an indoor adult soccer league or volleyball league. The group might use these funds to cover the cost of rental and or insurance for school based facilities for a 16-week session or purchase of equipment, such as nets or balls needed to participate in the activity in a town owned facility such as the old school.

The Harbour Advisory Group recently made recommendations to find out if BC ferries wants to work with the town on a new bathroom/waiting room facility. They are also working on a proposal to present to Council that will have “regulated custom metal art spaces available for sale” along the Harbour railing. Also public viewing binoculars were recently installed on the waterfront.

Council is gearing up the annual Union of BC Municipalities conference. This year it is taking place in Vancouver from September 18-22. The annual convention provides an opportunity for its membership, which is comprised of municipalities, regional districts, and First Nations to meet and discuss common interests in BC communities.

Appointments can be made with various BC ministries, agencies, commissions and corporations. Council has requested at least one meeting with Premier David Eby.

The town’s Advisory Planning Commission has been busy lately; however, they are looking to fill the two vacant membership seats. The APC advises council on land use and planning decisions as they arise.

Council recently made a move on seniors housing. They motioned for staff “to engage the Seniors Society regarding council’s interest in developing six new housing units for seniors, on town-owned land behind the town office.”

In other news, the town has been working with the Port McNeill Rotary Club to develop a new cement sidewalk through the town’s office property. The now completed path is less steep than the previous route and switchbacks down to McNeill Road offering a safer alternative down the hill for seniors and public alike.

A less than exciting, albeit important, motion was recently approved by council; a directive for staff “to develop an overall annual maintenance plan and schedule for the Town of Port McNeill, to include Harbour, Downtown, Parks and Recreation, Pool, Museum, Community Hall, Infrastructure, and Equipment.”

Finally, excavators and dumps trucks were back downtown recently, digging up what appeared to be a completed project. The Hemlock Street Sanitary Sewer replacement project didn’t pass inspection, the road had to be dug up for the deficiency to be fixed. The contractor is responsible for all corrective work and no additional costs were incurred by the town.

