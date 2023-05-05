Port McNeill council roundup: Grant funds, Rogers cell tower, dog park, and more

Christina Jackson signs the oath of office, which solidifies her new position as the town’s official Deputy Corporate Officer. (Derek Koel photo)

Written by Derek Koel

Koel’s Notes

The April 25 Port McNeill council meeting was short and sweet, about 26 minutes long, but it stirred up some significant discussions, information and motions.

Council addressed a written request from the Gate House Theatre to use the Centennial Ball field for the 2023 North Island Music Festival, and there was an ask for $3,700 to help with expenses, to boot. The staff report noted the recent $2500 donation given to the upcoming Wild Songs by the Sea Festival, and that approximately $7000.00 that was left in the grant-in-aide budget, to donate how they see fit.

Coun. Michelle Carson opened the discussion, questioning, “how would they know they need that amount?”

Council quickly settled into approving the use of the ball field and shelling out a reduced amount, $2,500, as suggested by Coun. Shelley Downey.

There was no discussion, at this time, on extending the current 10 p.m. noise bylaw for the event, however, the non-profit told the Gazette they plan to ask for an exemption to crank up the music to 11 p.m. this year.

Next up, the hotly contested issue of a new Rogers 5G cell tower for downtown Port McNeill. After a rough ride by council thus far, Rogers fulfilled council’s last request in a timely fashion, as the agenda had the coverage maps they’d asked for, showing the cell phone coverage before and after the proposed tower is built. There was no staff report included regarding the subject.

Mayor James Furney seemed to sum up the attitude of council on this topic with his opening line, “shall we skip over this silliness?”

No discussion was had, and the agenda item was reduced to the standard motion to “receive and file,” which usually means the item is dead, and it won’t be included on future agendas.

During the questions from the media portion of the meeting, the Gazette asked what council’s next steps are regarding the proposed cell phone tower, were they going to officially support the request, deny it, or otherwise?

Coun. Ann-Marie Baron spoke to it and summarized it up for all. Staff would contact Rogers and say “thanks for the maps, we received and filed it” when asked for more clarification, the Gazette was told by Baron that “there is nothing else on the table at this time … so leave it at that.”

No written council reports were on the agenda, but Downey noted the tourism committee will be turning out a local tear-off map, just in time for tourism season.

Baron then verbally reported, “I just want to say, the fire truck is here, the fire truck is beautiful!”

The town did apply for grants for the new fire truck, but at the end of the day, the $500,000 cost will be owned by the local tax payer, $100,000 from the fire department’s reserve fund, and the rest was borrowed through the Municipal Finance Authority of BC.

As required by the community charter, an official oath of office was taken by town employee Christina Jackson, which solidifies her new position as the town’s official Deputy Corporate Officer.

After reassurance via a Public Work’s report, based on a previous Parks and Recreation Committee report, council finally committed to properly fence in a dog park.

Cost estimates ranged from $18,000 to $24,000 for 470 linear feet of fencing to go around the old swimming pool area, behind the Community Hall. It will not include the existing playground area.

A seemingly done deal was derailed a bit by Furney’s query to council, wondering if they are “sold on the design?”

Council pushed back a bit and pushed the motion forward suggesting staff, not council, could adapt the plan, and a somewhat informal motion emerged and passed unanimously “to support building a dog park with tweaks.”

A “tweak” was also proposed by staff for the council’s new Code of Conduct, adding a Council Grievance form and a few other niceties which passed unceremoniously, as did a series of bylaws related to the budget, all ready for their final reading at next regular meeting. Tucked in there was Bylaw 721, revealing the town was recently awarded a large grant, $1.37 million, courtesy of the Growing Communities Fund. Those funds are to be socked away in a strategic reserve, intended “for infrastructure and amenities, for the delivery of capital projects.”

Add that to the $1.3 million waiting for action in the Community Forest Reserve Fund, plus other pots of cash at council’s disposal, including hundreds of thousands of dollars of unspent covid relief funds, it should make for an interesting strategic planning session. Council has one planned for May. No word yet if the sessions will be public or not. Of course, during budget time, we all want to know what is the general property tax increase going to be?

Originally pegged to be much higher, the increase was rolled back to the usual two per cent increase, not from budget cutting, rather, thanks to an influx of last-minute grants.

This budget also walked back the previous council’s commitment to incrementally raise the big industry and forestry tax rate to the bar adopted by most municipalities – the maximum allowed rate by the province. This relates to big industrial properties within the town boundary, namely Western Forest Products and Orca Sand and Gravel, not the light industrial properties in town.

The issue came to light in 2018 as a result of a routine audit, identifying years of the shortfall, an honest mistake, but it equates to about two per cent of the general tax revenue each year, depending on the budget, so about $30,000 a year.

In other, not on the agenda news, yet another grant that was recently awarded, $494,500 for a Downtown Waterfront and Community Revitalization Plan. There are no details currently, but more information is to follow.

