File photo of Port McNeill council. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port McNeill council talks preliminary budget

Expenditure decisions are in the hands of town council.

Port McNeill Town Council met on Feb. 24 to continue the review of the town’s preliminary budget.

While the general day-to-day operating budget is closer to being complete, capital expense items along with wish list projects – often referred to as supplementals – have not been decided. Finalizing the budget and therefore setting tax rates can not move forward until mayor and councillors decide what supplementals will make it into the budget and the BC Assessment Authority provides Council with the final summary of valuations. Expenditure decisions are in the hands of town council and the question of how that will impact taxes this year came to the forefront when Coun. Ryan Mitchell stated he didn’t want to see any increase in property taxes.

Mitchell felt, “Effective money management can reduce the need for both spending increases and tax increases.” Later he went on to explain how that could happen, suggesting council could trim the operating and capital budgets while mandating that City owned operations [i.e. pool, arena etc] “turn a profit instead of a loss, thereby freeing up tax dollars.”

As with municipalities who have tried the business model before, turning community facilities into profit centres generally results in increased user fees or reduced hours of operation.

Mitchell also suggested looking for ways to generate better returns on taxpayer money currently on deposit at the bank. Referring to money currently being held by the bank, Mitchell explains that a 1.5 per cent return would generate $45,000. But if an investment generating 2 per cent were to be found, the return to the town would be $60,000. “If this money was deposited in interest bearing accounts,” he explained, “then interest income could be allocated toward the budget increase.”

Not everyone agrees with the suggestions put forward by Mitchell. Mayor Gaby Wickstrom is concerned, stating in a later interview, “We are all struggling with how to keep the property tax increase low while still having to meet our objectives.” Acknowledging, “There will be items that have to be deferred regardless of the tax rate.”

Coun. Shelley Downey feels the town always runs lean in terms of administration expenditures and states: “I do not believe there are any [more] operating efficiencies to be had.”

Downey noted how in recent years, the town moved away from zero percentage increases pointing out; “Our budgets typically reflect cost of living increases. I would hate to move away from this.”

Coun. Derek Koel cautions, “I don’t think it’s a good idea to prejudge a tax increase (or not) without going through the full budget process, and we still need all the numbers to be in from BC Assessment.” However, he went on to explain: “If the numbers don’t add up I would like to explore the idea of using our community forest reserve to fund one or more of our major community projects.”

This reporter reached out to Coun. Ann-Marie Baron for comment, but did not receive a response prior to going to press.

– Bill McQuarrie article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Body of missing man found, death not suspicious, says West Shore RCMP

Just Posted

Price tag: Port McNeill council receives costs for dock replacement projects

Council received the report and will take the recommendations under advisement.

Port McNeill musician releases her first CD titled ‘Fragile’

“I wouldn’t have done it [the album] if I wasn’t here”

Port McNeill council talks preliminary budget

Expenditure decisions are in the hands of town council.

Port Hardy could be getting a brand-new sidewalk connector to help improve access around town

The project must be included in the communities Transportation Network Plan.

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles battle back and throttle Sooke Thunderbirds en route to BC Championships

“We were down by one and then we came back and beat them because we worked as a team”

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

B.C. Legislature steps empty as Indigenous youth pack up 11-day demonstration

Occupation in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Most Read