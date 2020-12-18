Youngsters enjoy Hoy Bay on a beautiful day. (Derek Koel photo)

Youngsters enjoy Hoy Bay on a beautiful day. (Derek Koel photo)

Port McNeill councillor speaks out on Hoy Bay

‘I just want to see us do something with it’

Port McNeill councillor Derek Koel has ideas for Hoy Bay.

According to a 2018 column written for the North Island Gazette by Koel, Hoy Bay is 9.163 acres of waterfront land that the Town of Port McNeill purchased from Western Forest Products in 2002 for $200,000.

RELATED: Have you been engaged about the future of our waterfront?

Since being identified in the town’s 1997 Official Community Plan as a park, it has sat completely untouched.

“I just want to see us do something with it, the town bought it ages ago and I feel it’s a very important piece of land that we are not utilizing in any way shape or form,” said Koel when asked to comment.

He tried to have a motion passed at the Dec. 8 meeting of council to have staff consult with local First Nations about the land, but his motion was defeated by mayor Gaby Wickstrom and councillors Shelley Downey, Ryan Mitchell and Ann-Marie Baron, who wanted to learn more about the history of the area from local First Nations.

Downey then made a motion to have a general engagement with First Nation partners, which was passed unanimously. Chief Administrative Officer Pete Nelson-Smith said this would be more like a “meet and greet and get to know each other” type of consultation.

RELATED: Port McNeill council votes on Hoy Bay consultations

As for what Koel would like to see happen with Hoy Bay, he confirmed the first step would be to “consult with First Nations on the history of the land, and once that starts to occur we can decide on what to do with the property.”

He added they would also need to survey it and check for things like wildlife and streams before any decisions are made, pointing out there are slope concerns nearby on Beach Drive.

“I wrote about it [Hoy Bay] ages ago before the election, and I want to bring awareness that it’s a beautiful piece of land — I hear opinions around town on what we should do with it, but we still haven’t done anything with it,” he said. “We’ve now had a couple years of the new council, we’ve been busy and tackled lots of issues, but I feel like we could have been more ahead on this one and I would’ve preferred we’d started talking with First Nations a lot sooner and done a little more homework.”

Koel is not afraid to think big and outside of the box. The outspoken councillor said he would be interested in “a commercial development down there, and if I had my way it would be full of bike jumps and be a cool nature park,” he laughed, noting that all kinds of different ideas should be on the table as an option. “Maybe there’s waterfront camping down there, maybe we sell it for housing and take that money and spend it on a new community hall, maybe we want to partner with First Nations and have a resort there. All these ideas need to be on the table, and as a councillor it’s not my job to steer it one way or the other, it’s to present ideas and figure out what people want to see happen with the land and take it from there.”

He added he has lots of other ideas, proudly stating he will be heading up the town’s new parks and recreation portfolio that was created by Wickstrom. “I’m pretty excited — my intention is to one day have a [parks and rec] committee, but it hasn’t been discussed at the council level yet. I’ve always felt we could be doing a lot better in that department, not even neccessarily more parks, but just improvements.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

Just Posted

Youngsters enjoy Hoy Bay on a beautiful day. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill councillor speaks out on Hoy Bay

‘I just want to see us do something with it’

Strawberry the rooster before he was removed to a more cock-loving neighbourhood. (Sam Cuyler photo)
Rooster bylaw causing a cock-a-doodle-doo on Malcolm Island

Strawberry the rooster’s family was surprised to learn he was an illegal pet

COVID-19 cases by Local Health Region from Dec. 6 - 12. (BCCDC map)
Vancouver Island North reporting four new COVID-19 cases last week

The Local Health Area includes Woss and northward

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Agree or disagree with North Island Rising? Write a letter to the editor at editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
McQuarrie: Turning the talk into the walk

Two years of town council and still waiting.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

School District 71 office
Outrage greets Island push for international students in the middle of a pandemic

Comox Valley school board says strict COVID-19 protocols in place for international student program

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

British Bobby Restaurant proprietor, John St John, stands outside his business in Parksville. The restaurant is set to close on Feb. 13 2021, with John preparing a silent auction for the restaurant’s decor and movie memorabilia. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Vancouver Island’s iconic British Bobby Restaurant falls victim to COVID-19

Owner John St John says Parksville business will close on Feb. 13, 2021

Todd and Nicole Cameron dressed son Jack up as 12 characters from various holiday movies, including Bruce Willis’s character from <em>Die Hard</em>. (Nicole Cameron photo)
12 days of Christmas movies: Nanaimo toddler stars in holiday classic photo shoots

Family shares photos of son dressed as characters from Die Hard, Elf and more

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read