James Furney is the new mayor for Port McNeill. (Supplied photo)

Port McNeill elects new mayor and two new councillors

This will be James Furney’s first term as mayor

James Furney is the new mayor for the Town of Port McNeill.

Once the 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, Furney had defeated incumbent mayoral candidate Gaby Wickstrom by a total of 573 votes to 404.

Furney wasn’t immediately available for comment, but Wickstrom did write on her official campaign social media page, saying a brief thank you to everyone who had supported her in the election.

“Unfortunately I was unsuccessful,” she added. “I wish nothing but good things for this community.”

This will be Furney’s first term as mayor, though his family definitely isn’t new to local politics. His late father Gerry served as the longtime mayor of Port McNeill for 36 years, retiring in 2014.

As for Port McNeill council, here’s how the voting went for the four councillor seats at the table.

Leighann Ruel – 708;

Ann-Marie Baron – 685;

Michelle Carson – 684;

Shelley Downey – 669;

Dawn Harilstad – 393; and

Stephanie Coe – 213.

