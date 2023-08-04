Port McNeill embracing vision for a freeride skatepark

The Port McNeill Skate Park Committee (PMSPC) is on a mission to bring a new addition: a freeride skatepark to the community.

The journey to transform this vision into reality began in October of 2022. Through a GoFundMe campaign, PMSPC has set its initial fundraising goal at $25,000.

The main goal in building the park is to bring more recreation to the town and create a vibrant space where people of all ages and abilities can come together and enjoy a variety of activities, said Ashlee Wall, founder and chair of the PMSPC.

“Last summer, a famous skateboarder named Sligo came to Port McNeill and Port Hardy and dropped off free skateboards. The crowds in those towns, particularly in Port McNeill, far exceeded his expectations. It was just wild to see hundreds of kids come out looking for a skateboard and then watch them not be able to skate because we had nowhere to go,” Wall said.

The proposed skatepark is more than just a skateboard haven. It is envisioned as an all-wheels-welcome park with a multitude of features, including picnic areas, bike paths, ramps, benches, spins, and even a pump track, a fun undulating trail that is perfect for beginners and experienced riders alike, Wall added.

With the overarching financial target is closer to half a million dollars. PMSPC plans to explore various avenues for fundraising, including seeking grants and hosting local events like barbecues and sales.

“Our biggest accomplishments were that we were able to form a fiscal sponsorship partnership with a local non-profit called North Island Community Services Society. It allows us to do fundraising under their nonprofit umbrella. They can also provide us with guidance. They have programs for teams and for youth, promoting a healthy activity for the whole community,” Wall said.

Wall also emphasized the positive response from the community. With full support of the municipal council and careful consideration of skatepark features based on local input, the project is gaining momentum, Wall said. The goal is to ideally see the skatepark materialize within the next five years, with a more optimistic target of two to three years.

“I believe that when people see modern skateparks, they’ll recognize the parks are not eyesores. Instead, they are actually well-made and well-designed. It’s important to understand that these spaces aren’t exclusively for certain groups. They can be family-oriented, welcoming, and supportive places. Skateparks offer a physical and creative outlet for both youth and adults who utilize the space,” Wall said.

You can also make a donation to the skatepark’s GoFundMe page.

