Port McNeill Fire Rescue gets big financial boost from government

“Well, this is exciting news,” said North Island MLA Michele Babchuk on Facebook, before announcing that The Town of Port McNeill is “getting a big boost (over $270,000!) from Infrastructure Canada – English to upgrade the fire station. Congratulations, Port McNeill!”

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom was thrilled by the funding announcement, stating this grant will allow the town “to do most of the last upgrades needed for an important piece of community infrastructure. Some of the items included will be an emergency backup generator, a new compressor, heating, roof and other items. We are grateful to the provincial and federal government for their support!”

