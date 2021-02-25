Port McNeill friends win over 55 grand

Gordie Wigman and Edward Cote won $55,425.85 from the draw on Dec. 28. (BCLC photo)

NFL fans Gordie Wigman and Edward Cote have been playing Toto together for more than a decade and are all smiles after scoring exactly $55,425.85 from the draw on Dec. 28.

“My wife had seen online that we were winners so I had to call Ed,” said Wigman.

“I was in bed when Gordie called me at 6 a.m. to share the news,” recalled Cote. “I told him this better be worth it!”

They purchased the ticket from the Port McNeill Petro Canada on Mine Road.

Wigman has plans to put his portion of the prize towards a new roof and Cote will save his share for now.

Cote added “It feels so good to win!”

