HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Breakfast items displayed along a fence on Campbell Way.

Port McNeill gets yarn bombed

Colourful crochet creations pop up all over town

An anonymous person or persons has been decorating Port McNeill with unique and colourful crochet creations, sprinkled throughout the community.

Breakfast items, including avocado, bacon, and eggs decorating a chainlink fence along Campbell Way, a garbage can not far from the fence decorated with a heart, and a colourful blanket adorning an electrical box near the Rotary trail, are a few examples of the yarn creations that have popped up throughout town.

“I just thought that was such a wonderful way to get a smile on your face,” said Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland, during an update on the community at the March 20 Regional District of Mount Waddington Board of Directors Meeting.

“I have no idea who it is but I’m just thrilled that somebody thinks that much of the community that they want to brighten it up and take the initiative to do that,” added Ackland.

The action of decorating mundane items around a city or town with knitted or crocheted yarn is a type of street art called yarn bombing, which has steadily grown in popularity throughout the world since the mid-200s.

While yarn bombs can last for years, they are considered non-permanent as they can be easily removed and don’t typically cause any kind of damage to structures.

Here are some more pictures of the yarn bombs spotted in Port McNeill.

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A heart brings some love to an ordinary garbage can.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A smiley face greets passing taffic on Campbell Way.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO

