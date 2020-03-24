Port McNeill Growth Opportunities Parts 2-4

Last week’s article on the presentation dealt with the changes that are happening in the market.

Part 2: Our Identity and Do The Stats Back Us Up

Roger Brooks, who has worked with close to 2,000 other communities in Canada, the USA and Europe, was in Port McNeill to talk about tourism. Where do we stand compared to others? What more was needed? And how best could we grow our tourism industry and by default, all other industries in the area?

Last week’s article on his presentation dealt with the changes that are happening in the market, the evolving demographics and how that translates into visitor expectations. And the news wasn’t all good, but then, sometimes, that is precisely what we need to hear.

Brooks and colleagues did an initial assessment that looked at the overall appeal of Port McNeill and then drilled down into the details, from marketing effectiveness, to competitive analysis to the simple but important items like signage, gateways, parking, information, attractions and customer service. His entire focus while evaluating Port McNeill was: “What else can be done locally to make Port McNeill an even better, stronger, year-round destination?”

Curb appeal can account for 70 per cent of first-time sales, but to get the customer to your door they must be able to find you, and Mr. Brooks suggested there was room for improvement in wayfinding and business signage. He took pictures of directional and informational signs leading into town, where sight lines were blocked by vegetation, or on the wrong side of the road or had out of date information.

Pointing to industry statistics that show the top activities of visitors are: Shopping, dining and entertainment, and those visitors spend 80 per cent of their non-lodging budget downtown; the importance of signage directing them into town becomes apparent.

Staying on the topic of visitor spending, Brooks explained that 70 per cent of all consumer retail spending happens after 6:00 p.m. and the average time for dinner is now 7:30 p.m.

Restaurants that close early or are not open seven days a week are, in his opinion, missing out on a substantial portion of visitor revenue.

Residents have not done well at marketing Port McNeill, and Brooks suggests they begin by defining who they are.

He sees the town not as the gateway where people pass through but as the, “Base Camp for the North Island Experience”, stating: “Visitors need to see Port McNeill as the best place to stay while exploring the Northern Island. From here you can go anywhere and be back in time for dinner. Stay three nights or four, take the new hybrid ferry to Alert Bay and Sointula, head down to Telegraph Cove, drive over to Port Alice or Zeballos, up to Port Hardy or any of the other unique destinations within an easy drive” and then come back to your base in Port McNeill.

Port McNeill is in the middle of everything that is Northern Vancouver Island and visitors that stay here, have immediate access to all that is the North Island.

As a gateway, a visitor passing through will spend less than $100. As a visitor basing their holiday out of Port McNeill, they will spend over $600 per night, per couple.

Part 3 – The Marketing of Port McNeill

Currently, 75 per cent of the visitor market is made up of adults travelling with spouse or friends or solo, with only 16 per cent identified as travelling with children and as a town, it captures a 28 per cent share of the total visitor market.

To put that into perspective, a 10 per cent to 15 per cent increase in the number of overnight visits to Port McNeill would put an extra one million dollars or more into the local economy. As a result, marketing Port McNeill is of vital importance and according to the Brooks’ assessment; there is room for improvement, but the foundations are there and they are solid.

The town is doing relatively well in some areas but exceptionally well when it comes to the North Island Tourism website found at www.vancouverislandnorth.ca. Brooks referred to the webpage as one of the best in the industry and an excellent site for planning a trip to the region.

On the matter of websites, many in the audience had felt brochures were more a thing of the past and had been eclipsed by online marketing, yet studies indicate a different trend altogether.

Brochures do indeed play a minimal role in trip planning, but once a visitor arrives, brochures account for 81 per cent of the buying decisions.

So, whether you are a restauranteur, a retailer, a fishing guide, a whale watching operator or a service provider, you need a brochure to supplement your online advertising.

Digital marketing, including influencers should account for about 65 per cent of one’s budget and include: eNewsletters, blogs, Vlogs, digital versions of your brochures for downloading, guest commentary and pictures and content on your website that is updated every two weeks.

A number of websites visited by the Brooks’ team were seen as needing some additional work.

Not all marketing need be expensive either.

In fact one item that almost everyone sees on Google, is free.

It’s the Google business profile and if you are a business owner you need to ‘claim’ your ‘Google My Business’ profile.

Right down at the very bottom of your profile is a question; “Own this business?” and you need to click on that.

Google will (snail) mail you verification documentation and from there you can begin to gain access to much of your content.

Another vital piece of advice from Brooks was to make sure you respond to negative comments in that profile.

As an example, he explained: “Years ago, someone may have said your internet was unbelievably slow but that was when you only had access to dial up. Times have changed but if you haven’t explained that by commenting, today’s visitors will still think you have slow internet and may decide not to book your hotel.”

Another marketing myth that suggests seniors account for the majority of RV owners was corrected during the presentation.

Brooks recommended we pay a lot more attention to and prepare for these visitors, as recreational vehicle travel is the fastest growing tourism trend and the average age of the operator is 45.

The RV market lasts from April through October and offers local businesses an opportunity to create new business in the shoulder (spring and fall) seasons.

The shoulder seasons are another issue where, according to Brooks, we are doing poorly. Current practices for most Port McNeill and North Island tourism operators is to open in late May and close in early September. That is a tourism season of only 90 days when most other destinations are opening in April and closing in October. That turns a 90-day season into one lasting 7 months. According to Brooks, “There are no ‘off seasons’ and the biggest spenders arrive in, April, May and September, October.”

Signage, marketing and access were the inexpensive and relatively easy items on the list of things needing work but the payoffs can be huge. “Studies have shown that wayfinding (directional) signs will increase retail sales and services between 14 per cent and 28 per cent.”

Brooks went on to say that, “we need to look at those signs, as an investment, not an expense. They are a major marketing component that increases spending, builds community pride and educates both visitors and locals as to what we have and where it’s located.”

Part 4 – Necessary priorities and a little bit of daydreaming

Becoming an eight-month destination should, in Roger Brooks’ opinion, be the top priority. He explained the concept’s format along the lines of, “Pick your season. Pick your passion.”

Identify the seasons and the opportunities, activities and adventures for those seasons. Let people know when things are happening, the kind of weather to expect, what to bring and wear and who is open that time of year.

Get into the detail and prepare a list of the top ten must see and do adventures. The very best of the North Island that includes the must see and do adventures in Northern Vancouver Island. After just two days in the area, Brooks’ very best list included:

The drive from Nanaimo using the Coastal Route;

Alice Lake Recreational Loop;

Kayaking and boating the Broughton Archipelago;

Namgis Burial Ground in Alert Bay;

The five Awakwas and their stories;

The world’s tallest totem pole in Alert Bay;

U’Mista Cultural Centre;

Telegraph Cove;

The Port McNeill Waterfront;

Hiking around the Lighthouse at Pulteney Point; and

The drive to Bere Point Regional Park on Malcolm Island.

There is a post COVID-19 future for Port McNeill and the North Island, and it is likely to be a busy and vibrant future with opportunities that will allow us to shape just how we want that future to look. And while the pandemic was not the primary topic during last week’s Community Assessment presentation, the results pointed to what a re-imagined future could be. Brooks suggested that future could include converting the grassy park area between the Visitor Centre and waterfront into a terraced, community plaza with walkways, micro-gardens, outdoor seating, an amphitheatre for shows and space for local families and visitors alike.

Another idea would be a covered public market, able to host events, feature local artisans, be a centre for local entrepreneurs, provide information kiosks on guide services, sell food items, a farmers market, display some of our local history and tell the story of Port McNeill.

These ideas could change the concept of Port McNeill and begin the process described by Roger Brooks of, “Thinking of downtown as your Community Living Room.”

– Bill McQuarrie article