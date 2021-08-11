A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)

Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

The town posted a notice on Facebook roughly around 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 11

The Town of Port McNeill has issued a boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli were found in one of its water samples during routine testing.

The town posted a notice on Facebook roughly around 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 11, stating that effective immediately, residents need to make sure to boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth, and to use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

For more information, please contact the town office at 250-956-3111. The town will update its social media when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drinking waterWater

Previous story
VIDEO: DFO shows off new Vancouver Island surveillance plane
Next story
Vancouver Island gamer trying to set record with 138-hour video game marathon

Just Posted

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)
Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
MLA says skills training will help people in the North Island get back to work

The District of Port Hardy shut down a section of Market Street for road repairs this week. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Road upgrades causing detours in downtown Port Hardy

July 28 activities at Storey’s Beach. (Submitted photos) Kids enjoy arts and crafts and activities on a sunny day at Storey’s Beach during the “Family Fun and Play” event put on by Port Hardy Rec. (Submitted photos)
Port Hardy Recreation’s camps and events have been a big success this summer