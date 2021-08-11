Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

The town posted a notice on Facebook roughly around 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 11

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)

The Town of Port McNeill has issued a boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli were found in one of its water samples during routine testing.

The town posted a notice on Facebook roughly around 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 11, stating that effective immediately, residents need to make sure to boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth, and to use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

For more information, please contact the town office at 250-956-3111. The town will update its social media when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drinking waterWater