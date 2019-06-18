Port McNeill Kids in Motion gets 300 bucks from council for swimming time at outdoor pool

Parents and children in Port McNeill, rejoice!

The Kids in Motion (KIM) summer camp has been granted $300 from council to cover swimming lessons this summer season at the outdoor pool.

KIM sent in a request for the donation of funds on May 29, noting, “Summer camp participants and leaders will be utilizing the Port McNeill pool again this summer. They will be attending once per week during tot swim 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. for seven weeks. In order to offer these special events while keeping camp affordable for families, Port McNeill Kids in Motion are asking for a donation to cover the swimming fees.”

According to Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, council approved the donation at the meeting on June 3. This was in stark contrast to last year, when the previous mayor and council requested KIM follow the grant in aid policy in order to waive the $585 cost for using the pool.

According to their website, Port McNeill Kids in Motion are a registered non-profit society aiming to make Port McNeill “the best place on the Island to raise kids”.

