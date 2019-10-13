SUBMITTED PHOTO The Vancouver Island Regional Library located in Port McNeill.

Port McNeill Library release five-year plan

VIRL recently released its vision and operating plan for 2020 through to 2024/25.

According to a recent operating and budget update provided by the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL), the Port McNeill library will, over the next five years, continue to operate at its current level.

VIRL recently released its vision and operating plan for 2020 through to 2024/25 and according to Brenda Leigh, Chair of the VIRL Board of Trustees, the plan is to continue to evolve and adapt to the new century style library, stating: “Our libraries are equalizers for literacy, learning and advancement of opportunities for all members of our communities.” Adding, “VIRL branches are lifelines to information, vital resources for families and newcomers, and space that nurture new enterprises and relationships.”

Joel Adams, Director of Finance, sees the budget as the foundation for the board’s desire to transition VIRL to a library of the 21st century. Those budgets and the resulting levy to homeowners are calculated based on the population and assessed property values in each community. In the case of Port McNeill, the 2019 population declined by 134 people while assessed property values increased by 5.64 per cent.

These figures run counter to Vancouver Island’s overall trend that shows population growth in the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range, and assessed values increasing at double the current rate of Port McNeill.

For Port McNeill, the result will be an overall levy decrease of just over 5 per cent or a total of $5,000 less than the current year.

This decline in revenue (levy) will, according to a budget summary released by VIRL, have no direct impact on the services being offered in Port McNeill.

David Carson, Director, Corporate Communications and Strategic Initiatives for VIRL, explained it this way: “The levy increases or decreases each year for every community, depending on the community’s population and assessed value as compared to the VIRL figures overall. A decrease in the core services levy does not reflect a reduction in services, just a decrease in the amount paid.”

According to Mr. Carson, core services include, “all costs of day-to-day operations for the organization, including wages, benefits, rent, purchase of library materials, and other operating costs. Since VIRL is a pooled system, each community contributes their levy to the system and costs are shared across all members.”

When asked how this budget will affect discussions about possible expansion plans for the Port McNeill library, Carson explained, “VIRL prepares a Capital Plan as part of the budget…Over the past few years we’ve discussed this [expansion] with Port McNeill. While nothing is included in the current Capital Plan, it is regularly reviewed to ensure it accurately reflects the planned work.”

– Bill McQuarrie article

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Just Posted

Port McNeill Library release five-year plan

VIRL recently released its vision and operating plan for 2020 through to 2024/25.

Port Hardy awarded ‘Level 4’ recognition by Green Communities Committee

District awarded Level 4 recognition - ‘Achievement of Carbon Neutrality’.”

Port McNeill to move forward with Downtown Improvement Initiative

Council voted to backstop the project by allocating up to an additional $10,000.

Fire Prevention Week kicks off in the North Island at Storey’s Beach Fire Hall

The open house proved to be quite popular with youth and families.

Port McNeill staff and RDMW Chair talk live-streaming meetings

“I welcome any opportunity and mechanism we have to make local government more transparent”

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

Most Read