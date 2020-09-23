Port McNeill mayor elected as Director at Large with UBCM

Gaby Wickstrom ran for one of five spots aginast 13 other candidates

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom was elected as one of five directors at large with the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) at this week’s convention.

Members voted Wednesday at the virtual convention between 14 candidates, all sitting councillors, mayors or directors at various municipalities in B.C. Six of the 14 candidates are Vancouver Islanders, but Wickstrom was the only Island nominee to win.

The other new directos at large are: Fort St. John councillor Gord Klassen, Kamloops councillor Sadie Hunter, East Kootenay director Susan Clovechuck, and Port Moody councillor Amy Lubik.

Executive members of the UBCM meet six times a year, usually for two to three days at a time to implement resolutions voted on by the union.

Wickstrom was elected as mayor of Port McNeill in 2018, and served as a councillor for six years prior.

Municipal Government