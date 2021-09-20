Port McNeill mayor re-elected as a Director at Large for UBCM

‘I get to bring North Island and rural, remote issues to the executive table’

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom has been re-elected as a Director at Large for the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM).

Wickstrom said in a statement to the Gazette that she was thrilled to have been voted in again.

“I get to bring North Island and rural, remote issues to the executive table,” she said, adding, “It’s great to see there is board continuity and we can continue our important policy work uninterrupted.”

This will be Wickstrom’s second term as a Director at Large for UBCM, and she’s joined by four other municipal leaders who also made the cut:

Fort St. John councillor Gord Klassen, Kamloops councillor Sadie Hunter, Village of Fraser Lake mayor Sarrah Nahornoff-Storey, and Port Moody councillor Amy Lubik.

Executive members of the UBCM meet six times a year, usually for two to three days at a time to implement resolutions voted on by the union.

Wickstrom was elected as mayor of Port McNeill in 2018, and served as a councillor for six years prior.

