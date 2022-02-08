Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom. (Photo supplied)

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom. (Photo supplied)

Port McNeill mayor re-elected as Vancouver Island Regional Library board chair

Port Hardy Councillor Fred Robertson was elected to serve on the nine-member executive committee

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) Board of Trustees held its Annual General Meeting on Jan. 29 and elected its officers and Executive Committee members for the year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the AGM and elections were again held in a virtual environment.

Gabriele (Gaby) Wickstrom, mayor of Port McNeill, was re-elected as board chair. Wickstrom served as the chair in 2021, as vice chair for the two previous years, and sat on the board’s executive committee from 2012 – 2014.

“I am excited to once again lead VIRL with a dynamic team of trustees,” said Wickstrom when asked to comment. “We are looking forward to formulating our new Strategic Plan that will set the path for this library system’s future. We will continue to demonstrate tremendous leadership by advancing reconciliation with Indigenous communities, and endeavour to remain the vibrant, inclusive community spaces we are known for.”

Erin Hemmens, councillor for the City of Nanaimo, was elected as vice chair. Hemmens has been on the board since 2019 and sat on the executive committee in 2019 and 2021.

Port Hardy Councillor Fred Robertson was also elected to serve on the nine-member executive committee.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

electionGovernment

Previous story
Island MP brings region’s chronic doctor shortage to Ottawa debate
Next story
5 new COVID outbreaks declared with 35 resident cases at Vancouver Island long-term care homes

Just Posted

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom. (Photo supplied)
Port McNeill mayor re-elected as Vancouver Island Regional Library board chair

Blaney with staff from the Community Resource Centre in Powell River promoting the CARE (Compassionate Access to Resources for Everyone) Cupboard outside their Overdose Prevention Centre. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
Federal bill to decriminalize drug possession for personal use introduced to parliament

The U18 North Island Eagles won the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s Tier 2 league banner with a 8-3-1 record this season, scoring 61 goals for and allowing only 38 goals against. Port Hardy is hosting the Tier 3 U18 BC Championships this March. (Photo supplied)
Tier 3 U18 BC Championship minor hockey tournament coming to Port Hardy

The Marc Atkinson Trio at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy. (Debra Lynn photo)
Marc Atkinson Trio: A lot more than just strumming