Port McNeill residents will see a two per cent tax revenue increase in 2020

The average home in Port McNeill is valued at $224,000.

Port McNeill council has passed its financial plan and tax rate bylaws.

The tax revenue increase for the Town of Port McNeill in 2020 will be on average 2 per cent, according to the town’s Chief Financial Officer Claudia Frost.

The average home is valued at $224,000. The owners would have paid $1,239.00 for municipal taxes last year on the above assessed value of an average home. In the new tax cycle, they’ll be getting a bill for about $1,139.12 for municipal taxes on the assessed value of an average home.

Frost added that last year the average home was valued at $202,000, municipal taxes would have been $1,117.31 on the assessed value of the average home.

