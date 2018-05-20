TULIP HILL PHOTO Dwayne Murray has been appointed deputy chief of the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department.

Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department appoints deputy chief

Port McNeill Fire Chief Dean Tait has appointed 10+ year firefighter veteran Dwayne Murray to the role of deputy chief.

“It is my sincere pleasure to appoint you as deputy chief of the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department,” wrote Tait in a letter addressed to Murray. “Your commitment of more than 10 years volunteering first as a firefighter and then taking on a greater role as a Captain shows great dedication.”

Tait continued, stating, “It is our hope that in your role as deputy chief you will continue to assist in building this fire department into the best it can be.”

