Port McNeill’s Beach Drive landslide progress report

The Town of Port McNeill has drafted a press release regarding its plans for the Beach Drive landslide issues, which you can read below:
Port McNeill Council met on September 04, 2018 and discussed the most recent information received regarding the proposed trial – pullback on Beach Drive.
Council was advised that:
• The proposed project size had been significantly reduced due to engineering concerns regarding the stability of building foundations if earth was removed in one area;
• The value of the sole tender for the proposed work was $250,000 and that this amount is far higher than the original estimate of $100,000;
• The Town successfully applied for and received a $100,000 grant for storm water and landslide mitigation assessment and planning;
• The Town had successfully begun capturing and controlling storm water runoff in some areas; and,
• Town and the Council were advised that it had several options available to choose how to proceed.
Council has directed staff to do the following:
• Continue working with McElhanney Engineering on installing a storm water catchment culvert down the bank at 2096 Broughton Boulevard and progress with budgeted pullback on the Beach Drive slope;
• Continue working with McElhanney Engineering and hydrologist in order to develop a Storm Water Report which identifies and prioritizes:
• problem areas;
• realistic solutions; and,
• estimates of the cost of mitigation;
• Continue working with McElhanney Engineering and geotechnical staff in order to develop a report that planned for the mitigation of the high-risk landslide identified in the WSP Report and that will be used in future grant applications; and,
• Have reports available to the public upon request at the Town Municipal Office.
For further information, please contact the Town of Port McNeill. 1775 Furney Place, Tel: (250) 956-3111, reception@portmcneill.ca, Fax: (250) 956-4300.