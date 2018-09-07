Port McNeill’s Beach Drive landslide progress report

The Town of Port McNeill has put out a press release regarding the Beach Drive landslide issues.

NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO The site of the 2016 Beach Drive landslide in Port McNeill.

The Town of Port McNeill has drafted a press release regarding its plans for the Beach Drive landslide issues, which you can read below:

Port McNeill Council met on September 04, 2018 and discussed the most recent information received regarding the proposed trial – pullback on Beach Drive.

Council was advised that:

• The proposed project size had been significantly reduced due to engineering concerns regarding the stability of building foundations if earth was removed in one area;

• The value of the sole tender for the proposed work was $250,000 and that this amount is far higher than the original estimate of $100,000;

• The Town successfully applied for and received a $100,000 grant for storm water and landslide mitigation assessment and planning;

• The Town had successfully begun capturing and controlling storm water runoff in some areas; and,

• Town and the Council were advised that it had several options available to choose how to proceed.

Council has directed staff to do the following:

• Continue working with McElhanney Engineering on installing a storm water catchment culvert down the bank at 2096 Broughton Boulevard and progress with budgeted pullback on the Beach Drive slope;

• Continue working with McElhanney Engineering and hydrologist in order to develop a Storm Water Report which identifies and prioritizes:

• problem areas;

• realistic solutions; and,

• estimates of the cost of mitigation;

• Continue working with McElhanney Engineering and geotechnical staff in order to develop a report that planned for the mitigation of the high-risk landslide identified in the WSP Report and that will be used in future grant applications; and,

• Have reports available to the public upon request at the Town Municipal Office.

For further information, please contact the Town of Port McNeill. 1775 Furney Place, Tel: (250) 956-3111, reception@portmcneill.ca, Fax: (250) 956-4300.