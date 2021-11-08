More positive COVID-19 exposures announced in the North Island

Positive COVID-19 exposures are on the rise in the North Island.

The Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation issued a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 2 that due to positive COVID-19 exposures it would be starting a 48 hour service shutdown, which was then extended to Monday, Nov. 8 due to there being an increase in positive cases, before then announcing on Nov. 4 it would be entering into a precautionary lockdown with no fixed date for ending.

The Quatsino First Nation also issued a statement on Oct. 31 that it had a positive COVID-19 exposure and went into a 48 hour shutdown.

Meanwhile, the Glen Lyon Restaurant in Port Hardy announced on social media it had “an exposure and will have to close until at least Tuesday (Nov. 9) in order to do a deep clean and wait for staff that needs to get tested to do so.”

