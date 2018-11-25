Canada Post employees picket in front of their office in Quesnel. (Black Press Media files)

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Both sides say their negotiators remain at the table as a Senate vote on legislation that would force an end to rotating walkouts at Canada Post inches closer.

Canada Post says it’s delivering packages this weekend, but at much lower volumes than normal at this time of year.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

A spokesman for the Crown corporation says work restrictions imposed by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, including a ban on overtime, mean about 30,000 parcels will be delivered to Canadians over the weekend.

Jon Hamilton says that number is normally in the range of 500,000 packages in late November.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics

The Senate is set to resume debate tomorrow afternoon (2 p.m. ET) on back-to-work legislation that was introduced by the Trudeau Liberals last week and passed in the House of Commons.

A Senate official says a final vote on the bill is expected tomorrow, possibly by early evening with royal assent soon afterwards, barring any proposed amendments that, if passed, could see the legislation returned to the Commons.

Postal workers have been holding rotating strikes across the country since Oct. 22, creating substantial backlogs at Canada Post’s main sorting plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Picket lines were up on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as well as in a few areas of British Columbia.

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says “all options are on the table” as the union decides how to fight the back-to-work legislation, which the union says violates the rights of postal employees to free and collective bargaining.

The Canadian Press

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead
Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.'s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools' culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Portrait of an overdose: "She doesn't look like a drug addict to me"

Remembering Gala Stewart: Mother of Vancouver Island OD victim using tragedy to raise awareness

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

The Tri-Port Midget Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season.

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

PHOTOS: Port Alice honours Remembrance Day, holds craft fair to get into the Christmas spirit

North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn photographed both events.

Winterfestival a hit for Sointula

Sointula Winterfestival is the North Island’s full-ferry destination ​to a weekend of… Continue reading

North Island Bantam Eagles shutout Victoria Racquet Club in Port McNeill

The Eagles improved their league play record to 6-0.

North Island Eagles Alumni defeat North Island Midget Eagles in Gazette Hamper hockey game

The hamper game raised cash, food and toy donations for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

