The Griz had completely disappeared by early Saturday after Fernie Alpine Resort received a whopping 55cm of snow. Source: Fernie Alpine Resort

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

A video showing hundreds of people dropping into a bowl after heavy snowfall at a B.C. ski resort has gone viral, attracting 126,000 views in 24 hours.

Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) received a whopping 55cm of snow on Friday and was swarming with skiers and snowboarders Saturday, many of whom waited at the top of White Pass Chair for Currie Bowl to open.

A video shot by local videographer Dylan Siggers shows the moment ski patrol drops the rope and hundreds of people pour into the bowl, some getting stuck in the deep snow at the bottom.

FAR marketing manager Karen Pepper explained this is known locally as the “Currie 500”.

“Because the snow is so fantastic in Currie, people are willing to stand and wait for it,” she said.

“It’s called blower pow – low density, light snow – so it’s what everbody dreams about.”

FAR posted Siggers’ video on Facebook on Sunday and it quickly went viral, attracting 126,000 views, 1100 likes and reactions, 823 shares, and 631 comments in 24 hours.

“It’s great when lots of people engage and get excited about anything we post,” said Pepper.

The video evoked powder envy among many users, while some raised concerns about avalance safety.

FAR responded by saying extensive avalanche control work was conducted before Currie opened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The resort received another 5cm of snow on Saturday with more in the forecast for the coming weekend.

Previous story
Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer
Next story
Anchor dragging incidents on the rise in Prince Rupert harbour

Just Posted

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

North Island Peewee Eagles outlast Kerry Park Islanders, win first game in best of three playoff finals

The Peewee Eagles are in for a dogfight against the Islanders in best of three playoff finals.

Port Alice Health Forum gets heated, residents deeply concerned about the loss of emergency medical care

Speakers expressed dissatisfaction with Island Health and BC Ambulance Services in general.

UPDATE: Police determine no emergency in Friday’s mystery radio appeal for help

Police had asked for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Port Hardy RCMP request assistance in tracking down shoplifter

The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance identifying the female.

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Port Hardy Reigns volleyball team ready for first tournament of the season

The Reigns are just starting their fourth season as a registered volleyball… Continue reading

Anchor dragging incidents on the rise in Prince Rupert harbour

Average of seven drags a year, states report by T. Buck Suzuki Environmental Foundation

Tri-Port Midget Wild finish league play with heads held high

The Wild finished in second place and still have playoffs and a tournament in Kelowna left to play.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Sun sets over North Island’s Beaver Lake

Email a photo of the week entry to editor@northislandgazette.com.

Second Haida Gwaii oceans forum set to make waves

Keynotes will feature Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, Maori tourism leader Hone Mihaka

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Most Read