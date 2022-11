Over 1,000 people are without power in Port Hardy on Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy BC Hydro

Over 1,000 people are without power in the Port Hardy area on Tuesday morning.

At 10:18 a.m., BC Hydro reported 1,135 customers were affected by an outage in the area from Port Hardy to the Port Hardy Airport.

The outage cause is under investigation, and a crew has been assigned, as of 10:23 a.m.



