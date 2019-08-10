A group of firefighters hold hands on the side of the road in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m. While it is unclear which department they are with, it is likely they are assisting in the ongoing wildfire suppression at Eagle Bluff near Gallagher Lake. (Photo by Jessica Mayhew)

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in South Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A powerful photo of a group of firefighters holding hands on a roadside is making waves on social media in the South Okanagan.

Jessica Mayhew, a resident in the area, snapped a photo of the crew on Aug. 9 at around 11:30 a.m. off of Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver. While it is unclear which fire department the group belongs to, it is safe to assume they are aiding with the ongoing wildfire suppression at Eagle Bluff near Gallagher Lake.

Jessica Mayhew’s Facebook post about the firefighters she witnessed holding hands on the side of the road in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m. (Photo by Jessica Mayhew)

Mayhew added the photo to a local Facebook group, expressing her thanks to the men and women for risking their lives to keep residents safe. Her sentiment was echoed by the hundreds of people who have since commented, liked and shared the photo.

