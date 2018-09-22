PRACC Chair Fred Robertson happy with how windmill blade display turned out

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Port Hardy Rotary Club paid all the expenses to put the windmill blade on display, and then handed off ownership of the project to the District of Port Hardy.

Port Hardy’s Parks Recreation And Culture Committee (PRACC) Chair Fred Robertson, who is also a councillor for the district, said he is quite pleased with how the tourist attraction site has turned out, stating he has heard numerous positive comments from residents, while also giving credit to the Port Hardy Rotary Club for pushing the project into reality.

“The club provided all the funds to do it,” said Robertson in an interview over the phone. “Rotary really stepped up, which was excellent.”

Robertson had stated previously at a district council meeting that the PRACC was looking to turn the windmill blade display into a big tourist site that would feature information on things like the Cape Scott wind farm and local hiking trails, but at this point, “I don’t think we (PRACC) have any plans for it at the moment, but that doesn’t mean down the road more won’t be happening on it.”

If Robertson is reelected as a councillor for the district, he said additions to the windmill blade site will be “a project that will always be in the back of my mind, because it would be a great addition. It is doable, but it might take a bit of time.”

As for how the district and the rotary club’s meetings went over the project, Robertson stated they “Ultimately went well — rotary came to council with one thought about doing it, council wasn’t keen on that, rotary came back, and we sort of came up with a plan that would work (for both parties). That’s how discussion happens and how progress is made.”