TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Port Hardy Rotary Club paid all the expenses to put the windmill blade on display, and then handed off ownership of the project to the District of Port Hardy.

PRACC Chair Fred Robertson happy with how windmill blade display turned out

“Rotary really stepped up, which was excellent.”

What do you think about the District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display?

Port Hardy’s Parks Recreation And Culture Committee (PRACC) Chair Fred Robertson, who is also a councillor for the district, said he is quite pleased with how the tourist attraction site has turned out, stating he has heard numerous positive comments from residents, while also giving credit to the Port Hardy Rotary Club for pushing the project into reality.

“The club provided all the funds to do it,” said Robertson in an interview over the phone. “Rotary really stepped up, which was excellent.”

Robertson had stated previously at a district council meeting that the PRACC was looking to turn the windmill blade display into a big tourist site that would feature information on things like the Cape Scott wind farm and local hiking trails, but at this point, “I don’t think we (PRACC) have any plans for it at the moment, but that doesn’t mean down the road more won’t be happening on it.”

If Robertson is reelected as a councillor for the district, he said additions to the windmill blade site will be “a project that will always be in the back of my mind, because it would be a great addition. It is doable, but it might take a bit of time.”

As for how the district and the rotary club’s meetings went over the project, Robertson stated they “Ultimately went well — rotary came to council with one thought about doing it, council wasn’t keen on that, rotary came back, and we sort of came up with a plan that would work (for both parties). That’s how discussion happens and how progress is made.”

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.-born firefighter remembered by MP in emotional speech
Next story
Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

Just Posted

PRACC Chair Fred Robertson happy with how windmill blade display turned out

“Rotary really stepped up, which was excellent.”

Island Foods renovates bottle depot and cans old bottle return system

“I don’t want people to spend the whole day here,” said Angela Taylor on Port McNeill’s bottle depot.

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in Port Alice exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Seeing double, the trials and tribulations of twins

BIG READ: Three Vancouver Island mothers share their experiences with multiple births

Sointula Resource Centre to hold fundraising play

The play will “grab people’s attention” says Stephanie Rockman.

Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents to keep backyards clear of entanglements

VIDEO: B.C.-born firefighter remembered by MP in emotional speech

Family asks first responders to look after one another in wake of suicide, growing concerns of PTSD

Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Jazz Aviation reported the drone sighting near Vancouver to the RCMP and Transport Canada

Tragic accident claims life of B.C. toddler

Fundraising effort has been created to help mom and family

B.C. nanny charged with sex abuse of 3 children

Saanich Police seek potential victims of Johnathon Lee Robichaud from Central Saanich

‘I’m no quitter’ on climate change issues, McKenna says at G7 ministers meeting

David Suzuki says if McKenna believes what she’s saying, she too should quit

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only nine of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

B.C. wildfires burned large areas affected by mountain pine beetles: Experts

The mountain pine beetle epidemic affected more than 180,000 square kilometres in B.C.

Tens of thousands without power following tornado in Ottawa region

Hydro Ottawa says more than 170,000 customers were without power early this morning

Most Read