B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after a B.C. Lions CFL football team new conference in Vancouver on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after a B.C. Lions CFL football team new conference in Vancouver on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier John Horgan working virtually after throat biopsy

Statement from his office indicates premier is participating virtually in meetings and briefings

The premier’s office in British Columbia says John Horgan is making good progress following last week’s biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat.

A statement on Tuesday said Horgan is participating virtually in meetings and briefings this week.

It says the premier will provide further details about his condition and potential treatment in the coming days.

The statement says Horgan thanks everyone who sent their well wishes and he expressed his gratitude to health-care workers.

Horgan said Thursday he had noticed a lump on his neck and the biopsy was scheduled for the following day after further checks confirmed a growth in his throat.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with bladder cancer when he was in his 40s but said last week that his faith in B.C.’s health-care system gives him “complete confidence that all will be fine.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan recovering well after biopsy surgery, office says

John Horgan

Previous story
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Halloween fireworks shot at University of Victoria partygoers, sparking police response

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of the students being unvaccinated. (www.gwanaknations.ca photo)
North Island First Nation announces 48 hour service shutdown due to COVID-19 exposures

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Container ship refrigerators, styrofoam, garbage lifted from Vancouver Island beaches

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service