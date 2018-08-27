DISTRICT OF PORT HARDY PHOTO Port Hardy council will be sending another letter to Premier John Horgan after their first letter requesting representation on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission was ignored.

Premier of BC ignores Port Hardy council’s request for representation on wild salmon commission

Council will send another letter requesting representation on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission.

Port Hardy council asked for a seat on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission, yet the Premier’s office seems to be dodging their request.

Port Hardy council wrote a letter to Premier John Horgan asking for the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission to be expanded to include representatives from the North Island.

“The Council of the District of Port Hardy would like to take this opportunity to commend your government for establishing the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission,” reads the letter. “The health of wild salmon is hugely important to all coastal communities and in fact to all of British Columbia. Salmon have played an intricate part in First Nation’s culture on the North Island. As well, wild salmon are also a critical part of the fabric of the North Island and in particular the District of Port Hardy.”

The letter continued, noting that wild salmon “continue to be an important part of the economy of the District of Port Hardy. Commercial fishing outfits continue to operate out of Port Hardy. Local businesses off load commercially caught salmon. Recreation angling on the North Island continues to be of huge importance to our economy. Tourism operators rely on wild salmon in a variety of ways. The basis of successful tourism operations around orcas and grizzly bears is predicated on the understanding that these key species will have something to eat. The health of wild salmon is, indeed, critical to the North Island, and all of British Columbia. We would respectfully request that composition of the panel be expanded to encompass representation of the interested and potentially affected groups in Port Hardy and surrounding communities.”

Horgan’s office responded with an email thanking council for writing in and explaining that the aim of the commission will be to hold fish farms accountable to ensure wild salmon stocks aren’t put in jeopardy and that First Nations are consulted and involved if such operations encroach on their territory, but ultimately ignored the district’s request for representation on the commission.

“I think we should write them back and say ‘we did ask you a specific question about membership on the committee’,” said Coun. Fred Robertson at the district’s last council meeting.

“Somehow it evolved into a fish farm thing,” laughed Mayor Hank Bood.

“Let’s write a letter thanking them for their letter and let them know we would like to see some representation on that panel,” added Robertson.

Council agreed to send another letter, once again requesting representation on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission.

Will Horgan listen? Keep following the North Island Gazette for more on this issue.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

