A rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Commercial and Bastion streets was vandalized and then re-painted this past weekend. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Commercial and Bastion streets was vandalized and then re-painted this past weekend. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Pride crosswalks vandalized in downtown Nanaimo

Black paint spread across Bastion and Commercial street crosswalk, city plans more durable paint job

The rainbow crosswalks in downtown Nanaimo are there to stay, in spite of a vandalism incident this past weekend.

Nanaimo RCMP is investigating after someone defaced two of the crosswalks with black paint at the intersection of Bastion and Commercial streets on the weekend.

Bill Sims, city general manager of engineering and public works, said the vandalism happened early Saturday morning.

Since the damage didn’t contain derogatory or racist language and wasn’t a safety hazard the decision was made to leave repairing the crosswalk until Tuesday morning.

“In the interim, some volunteers, unknown to us, went in and spray-painted over top of the black paint, which makes it look a little bit better,” Sims said. “The whole thing is covered up and it looks OK, but it’s not ideal.”

The crosswalks will be repainted to last the remainder of the year, Sims said, and will then be replaced when the intersection is upgraded to a raised design meant to be more pedestrian-friendly. When completed, the crosswalks will be repainted with a thermoplastic that will be more durable against wear and tear from traffic than paint and won’t fade. The intersection upgrades are slated to happen in the fall.

There were plans to re-locate the rainbow crosswalks to the Commercial Street and Museum Way intersection, but Sims said discussions between the city and the Nanaimo Pride Society resulted in the crosswalks remaining in their current location.

Part of a pride mural on the Wallace Street side of the former A&B Sound building was also vandalized with black paint on the weekend.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Nanaimo RCMP.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sims said. “I think city council considers the majority of Nanaimoites are inclusive and I think it’s incumbent on all of us to stand up against hate and racism where they make their nests.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Downtown Nanaimo’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeLGBTQPride

Previous story
Know how to evacuate in event of a fire, say B.C. emergency management officials
Next story
Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Just Posted

The Northern Expedition docked in Port Hardy. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition needs extensive repairs, will be out of action till August

The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)
PHSS postpones totem pole raising until the fall

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported