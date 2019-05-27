Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

PORT HARDY PRIDE SOCIETY PHOTO August 17 will officially be declared as Port Hardy Pride Day once council signs off on the proclamation.

Rainbows and glitter will be taking over the District of Port Hardy in late August.

The Port Hardy Pride Society is excited to announce the town’s Pride Day proclamation is currently in the process of being signed off by council.

Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick confirmed the proclamation will be finalized at the town’s next council meeting (after the Gazette’s press deadline).

Taylor Bos, the society’s media relations person, noted the society is actually still fairly new, as they used to be operated under a different name, Tri-Port Pride. “It’s kind of morphed into this due to there being new interest — we have different goals than Tri-Port Pride had, and we’re doing all these new and exciting things,” she said, noting the society is in the process of currently being officially formalized, but has it’s social media up and running, which you can check out on Facebook at Port Hardy Pride Society.

Bos added the reason behind the society is because they want to “create a society that has a presence in town, and we wanted to do a Pride Day to celebrate our individuality and our freedom here in Canada.”

As for what Port Hardy can expect from Pride Day, which is being held Aug. 17, “We’re in the planning stages still, so that’s kind of where we are at with that,” said Bos.

Society member Cheryl Zaw elaborated a bit more, stating there will be “Music, drag performances, excessive amounts of glitter, and then an evening show that will be more adult focused.”

Above all else, Bos stated she feels Pride Day will mean a lot for the District of Port Hardy. “It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe and have an awesome day, and we want the community to come and support us.”

Zaw added they have other events planned leading up to Pride Day, such as a flag raising at North Island College in June, a karaoke night, and there’s also a t-shirt design contest that’s open to the local high school students with prizes available.

