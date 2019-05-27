PORT HARDY PRIDE SOCIETY PHOTO August 17 will officially be declared as Port Hardy Pride Day once council signs off on the proclamation.

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Rainbows and glitter will be taking over the District of Port Hardy in late August.

The Port Hardy Pride Society is excited to announce the town’s Pride Day proclamation is currently in the process of being signed off by council.

Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick confirmed the proclamation will be finalized at the town’s next council meeting (after the Gazette’s press deadline).

Taylor Bos, the society’s media relations person, noted the society is actually still fairly new, as they used to be operated under a different name, Tri-Port Pride. “It’s kind of morphed into this due to there being new interest — we have different goals than Tri-Port Pride had, and we’re doing all these new and exciting things,” she said, noting the society is in the process of currently being officially formalized, but has it’s social media up and running, which you can check out on Facebook at Port Hardy Pride Society.

Bos added the reason behind the society is because they want to “create a society that has a presence in town, and we wanted to do a Pride Day to celebrate our individuality and our freedom here in Canada.”

As for what Port Hardy can expect from Pride Day, which is being held Aug. 17, “We’re in the planning stages still, so that’s kind of where we are at with that,” said Bos.

Society member Cheryl Zaw elaborated a bit more, stating there will be “Music, drag performances, excessive amounts of glitter, and then an evening show that will be more adult focused.”

Above all else, Bos stated she feels Pride Day will mean a lot for the District of Port Hardy. “It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe and have an awesome day, and we want the community to come and support us.”

Zaw added they have other events planned leading up to Pride Day, such as a flag raising at North Island College in June, a karaoke night, and there’s also a t-shirt design contest that’s open to the local high school students with prizes available.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark
Next story
Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

Just Posted

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The Local Hero Awards ceremony created a platform for stories that make our communities strong.

Resident thinks Furney Place could potentially be a dangerous road, wants cement barriers installed

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are”

‘Out of the Interior: Survival of the Small-town Cinema in British Columbia’ is coming to Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

On Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m., ‘Out of the Interior’ documentary will screen at Gate House Theatre.

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

UPDATED: Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

Most Read