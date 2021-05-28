Palestinians spend the night next to their destroyed homes that were hit recently by Israeli air strikes in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Khalil Hamra

Palestinians spend the night next to their destroyed homes that were hit recently by Israeli air strikes in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Khalil Hamra

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank

The funding will go directly to experienced organizations to help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of recent conflict

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide $25 million to Palestinian civilians affected by the recent conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In a news release today, Trudeau says the funding will go directly to experienced organizations which will help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of the recent conflict.

He says a recent rise in violence in the region is alarming as everyone has seen the disturbing images of displaced civilians, loss of life and pain inflicted on families.

Canada’s aid will include $10 million for urgent food assistance, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and psychosocial support for children and $10 million to support humanitarian and rebuilding efforts, such as vital medical infrastructure.

Canada will also dedicate up to $5 million for peace-building initiatives that advance the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Last week, Canada welcomed a ceasefire ending the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds of people dead.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were killed.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 28, 2021.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Gaza IsraelJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine
Next story
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Just Posted

Port Alberni police dog 'Jammer' helped catch alleged drug traffickers in Port McNeill. (RCMP supplied photo)
Port Alberni police dog ‘Jammer’ catches alleged drug traffickers in Port McNeill

During the search officers located and seized large quantity of suspected Cocaine

Marzipan the baby seal after being rescued in Coal Harbour. (Alyssa Berube photo)
Baby seal rescued from Coal Harbour by Tri-Port Wildlife Response Team

The baby seal, named Marzipan, arrived in Vancouver by 7:40 p.m. Thursday night

The sign taped to the front door of CIBC in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
CIBC in Port Hardy operating on reduced hours due to non-COVID related illness

‘We hope to resume full service next week’

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: In defence of a prominent and well liked and needed physician

‘Dr. Armogam was my physician for as long as I can remember’

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

The Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is asking for the public’s help in finding the gun range’s unofficial mascot, Otis the llama. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/ Facebook)
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Otis the llama, a range regular, has been missing for about two weeks

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Most Read