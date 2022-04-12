Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye after stopping in for a surprise visit to the women's national soccer team warmup while at Bear Mountain Resort to wish them good luck before their game tonight in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022

Small business tax cuts to be highlighted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government’s recent budget.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will start the day with a live interview on Winnipeg’s 92.7 CKJS Good Morning Philippines at 7:45 a.m. MT.

That will be followed at 10:30 with an announcement in Edmonton that highlights tax cuts for small businesses.

At noon, he’ll visit a local small business accompanied by Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault, who is the MP for Edmonton Centre.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

He will then visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prime minister rolls into Greater Victoria to boost Liberal electric vehicle moves

RELATED: Canada ties thriller with Nigeria in Langford

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Car wreck shut down part of Highway 19 in the North Island Saturday night
Next story
Rare April snowfall expected for parts of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Just Posted

The B.C. General Employees Union announced Tuesday that it has reached tentative agreement with the Vancouver Island Regional Library to end the current labour dispute. (Black Press Media file photo).
BCGEU announces tentative agreement with Vancouver Island Regional Library

A man shovels snow in front of an apartment building on 224th Street in Maple Ridge. Environment Canada is forecasting the city, and several others on B.C.’s coast, will receive some rare April snow Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)
Rare April snowfall expected for parts of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

The late Saturday night motor vehicle incident on Highway 19. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Car wreck shut down part of Highway 19 in the North Island Saturday night

VIRL announced Saturday afternoon that it has re-engaged the assigned mediator in its labour dispute with librarians represented by BCGEU. The Sidney/North Saanich branch of VIRL was the site of pickets as late as April 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIRL announces it is going back to the table with a mediator in library strike