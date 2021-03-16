File photo

File photo

Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person

A woman called police to report a man ‘mooned’ her while she was walking with her one year old son

A provincial court judge told a Princeton man, during his sentencing for committing an indecent act, that he “is going to have to keep his pants on in public.”

Judge Gregory Koturbash made the remark in circuit court Thursday, March 11, while addressing Wayne Hooper, 48, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Hooper received a suspended sentence of 12 months, with probation conditions.

Court heard that on April 21, 2020, a woman called police to report a man gestured towards her while she was walking with her one year old son. The man – later identified as Hooper – then turned away from her, dropped his pants and bent over to expose himself.

“He was naked underneath his pants,” said Crown counsel Ann Lerch.

Hooper was located quickly by RCMP, and Lerch noted he was arrested while carrying three one-litre bottles of cider.

“I was just having a bad day,” Hooper told the court.

According to Hooper’s defense lawyer, the woman who complained was not the intended recipient of the gesture.

“Mr. Hooper doesn’t have a clue who the complainant was, and indeed she wasn’t even the target of his mooning,” said his lawyer.

“There was somebody who he knew who passed by the location on a bicycle.

“They exchanged fingers, and then the moon shot, and the complainant just happened to pass by at the time.”

Koturbash expressed bewilderment at the incident.

“For someone who is 48 years old to do something like that, it’s a little bit bizarre,” he said.

However, Koturbash stopped short of fulfilling a Crown request to ban Hooper from parks and other places where children might gather.

“In light of the fact that this was directed at somebody else, and the mother and the child were caught in the cross fire, so to speak, it would not be appropriate.”

Still, he sternly warned Hooper “if there is any hint of anything like this happening again in the future, it is going to result, potentially, in your incarceration.”

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

RCMP investigating man reportedly hiking nude on Summerland’s Full Frontal trail

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Student charged with first-degree murder in Edmonton-area school stabbing
Next story
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Just Posted

The Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Centre. (Google maps photo)
Port Hardy seniors society announces new board members

The board members were elected for the next three years.

A beautiful sunrise at the Port McNeill Harbour. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Harbour Advisory Committee wants to see improvements to parking lot

No formal, detailed costing was available but estimates ranging upwards of $50,000 were discussed.

Aerial view of Mount Cain. (Submitted photo)
ICET’s VOICES presents: Jennifer Lash talks Mount Cain

ICET’s VOICES is a space for grant recipients to speak about their projects.

Regional District of Mount Waddington. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Island Health releases vaccination dates for North Island areas

If where you live isn’t listed, more information on your area will be released in the future.

Coastal Rainforest Safaris in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island business given ‘breathing room’ during pandemic

Andrew Jones established Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures over 20 years ago.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

A section of the Rotary Trail in Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Man attacked with hammer on popular Vancouver Island walking trail

“It’s disappointing, but it’s a nice place to walk - I see a lot of people (using the trail).”

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Medal found by metal detectors handed over to Chilliwack family of First World War nurse. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Metal detectors found war medal in field, researcher linked it to Chilliwack family

Most Read