Someone skipped breakfast in Princeton Monday, Sept. 13. MCG photo

Princeton man calls 911 after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport

Complainant told police country is ‘falling apart’

A Princeton man called 911 on Monday, Sept. 13, after he witnessed someone being turned away from a local restaurant under vaccine passport regulations.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said the caller wanted to register his outrage about the customer not receiving his breakfast.

Hughes said the caller blamed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for the country “falling apart.”

On a related issue, Princeton’s top Mountie said police will not respond to calls regarding how restaurants enforce the new passport rules, which came into effect on the same day.

“It’s not a police issue, that’s public health and we are not the regulatory agency.”

However, RCMP will act if a patron becomes unruly over passport enforcement, or any other issue.

“Causing a disturbance, for whatever reason, we attend and deal with the cause of the disturbance,” Hughes said.

He noted causing a disturbance can result in criminal charges.

RELATED: Poll: majority of Canadians favour vaccine passport for non-essential places

RELATED: Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
Pfizer, Moderna mRNA vaccine get new brand names and full Health Canada approval
Next story
China says it has vaccinated 1 billion people

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Man wanted by Port MCNeill RCMP arrested in downtown Campbell River

Some of NDP Candidate Rachel Blaney’s campaign signs were vandalized along Highway 19A. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campaign signs vandalized with swastikas in Campbell River

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly with Green Party leader Elizabeth May in Nanaimo earlier this month. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)
Analyst: NDP should be wary in traditional Vancouver Island stronghold

From left to right, Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief David Knox, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, and Kwakiutl Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. in front of the District of Port Hardy’s new recreation marquee. (District of Port Hardy photo)
Port Hardy gets funding to help families pay for minor hockey