The flagpole which hoisted the Maple Leaf at the Princeton RCMP detachment was destroyed May 1 by a vehicle. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

A 48-year-old Princeton man is facing charges following an incident in the early hours of May 1 that destroyed the flag pole at the RCMP detachment on Highway 3.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes, a constable inside the building was alerted to a problem at 12:55 a.m., when he heard the sounds of a truck doing “donuts and burnouts” in the parking lot.

“The member went outside and the vehicle went out of control and collided with the RCMP Canada flag.”

Allegedly the driver was screaming that he was being followed, Hughes noted.

“He started yelling, ‘They are coming after me.’”

Hughes said the man was taken into custody, but refused to cooperate with police and was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital.

Charges of mischief and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle are pending.

