Black Press File Photo

Black Press File Photo

Princeton RCMP investigate ingrown hair

Police sergeant says it was a very unusual file

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes calls it one of the most unusual files he’s reviewed in some time.

Monday morning, April 25, police were called and told there were two people behind the CIBC on Bridge Street, and one was injecting something in the other’s neck.

The complainant surmised they were employing a syringe to use heroin.

An officer attended, located the couple, and was assured no drug use was involved.

One of the pair was removing an ingrown hair from the other’s neck.

While the hair was no longer in evidence the person to whom it belonged was able to produce a small pink dot where it had previously flourished.

Related: Man calls 911 to report RCMP seized his vehicle, stranding him in Princeton

Related: Princeton man calls 911 after restaurant customer is refused breakfast

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay promotes first woman to enter Greater Victoria’s police leadership circle

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Judge quashes Fisheries Minister’s decision to phase out Discovery Islands fish farms

District of Port Hardy Municipal Hall. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy to team up with RDMW to apply for funding to increase Salvation Army services

Port McNeill hospital. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Mayor says social media rumours of two North Island hospitals closing in June are untrue

Eddy Lagrosse is teaming up with Applewood to hold an Autism Awareness walk. (Eddy Lagrosse photo)
Applewood Ford and GM team up to help host Autism Awareness Walk April 30 in Port Hardy