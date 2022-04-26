Princeton RCMP investigate ingrown hair

Police sergeant says it was a very unusual file

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes calls it one of the most unusual files he’s reviewed in some time.

Monday morning, April 25, police were called and told there were two people behind the CIBC on Bridge Street, and one was injecting something in the other’s neck.

The complainant surmised they were employing a syringe to use heroin.

An officer attended, located the couple, and was assured no drug use was involved.

One of the pair was removing an ingrown hair from the other’s neck.

While the hair was no longer in evidence the person to whom it belonged was able to produce a small pink dot where it had previously flourished.

