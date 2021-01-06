Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

A union representing federal prison guards says vaccinating them against COVID-19 should be a priority, given their front-line role in correctional institutions.

Members should be inoculated at their workplaces as quickly as possible, said Jeff Wilkins, national president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers.

The call came Wednesday amid word from the union that the Correctional Service would begin vaccinating inmates this week.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Correctional Service said it expected to begin vaccinating “older, medically vulnerable federal inmates” Friday against COVID-19 as part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout, as recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

About 600 inmates will get doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine from the prison service during the initial phase and, as further supply becomes available, it will eventually be offered to all federal inmates, the statement said.

Under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, the service has an obligation to provide essential health care to federally incarcerated inmates, it added.

The federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people. The service reports that 1,149 federal inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and three have died of it. The prison system had 144 inmates with active cases as of Jan. 4.

The prison service said its staff will be vaccinated by their home provinces or territories, adding it is working closely with those jurisdictions to ensure access to the vaccine in accordance with the priority groups identified by the committee on immunization.

The statement did not specifically mention correctional officers but noted the prison service “has health care workers who provide close, direct care to inmates diagnosed with COVID-19.”

“We are working closely with provinces to ensure vaccines are prioritized for these workers in the first phase.”

Earlier Wednesday, Conservative public safety critic Shannon Stubbs accused federal officials of putting the health of inmates ahead of that of prison guards.

She said in a statement it is “outrageous that incarcerated criminals will receive vaccines before vulnerable seniors in long-term care homes, front-line health care workers, first responders and correctional officers.”

About 225 of the union’s more than 7,400 members have tested positive for COVID-19, Wilkins said Wednesday in an interview.

The prison service must recognize that officers have been working for months in institutions where physical distancing is difficult, Wilkins said.

Although the Correctional Service has a legal mandate to provide care to inmates it also has a responsibility to protect staff members from disease under the Canadian Labour Code, he added.

“First off, we need to make sure that we have a workforce available to to go into those workplaces that are seeing some significant outbreaks right now.”

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in
Next story
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say missing woman located

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16

This year the skill hill is asking competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo
North Island minor hockey returns to the ice for practices

‘All COVID-19 and arena guidelines remain in place’

Courtenay teacher Rebecca MacKenzie won $500,000 on Boxing Day. Photo courtesy BCLC
Courtenay teacher picks up an Extra $500,000 with Boxing Day lotto win

Rebecca MacKenzie teaches math and French, so chances are there was some… Continue reading

Mary Cook was the first vaccine recipient in Alert Bay on Jan. 5, administered by ‘Namgis Community Health Nurse Nicole James. (Gina Wadhams photo)
First doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine administered to Alert Bay residents

‘I’m so excited. I almost cried taking these pictures.’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has eyed Jan. 15 as a return date to action, pending provincial announcements. (Gordon Lee/Submitted)
Junior B hockey games resume on Vancouver Island Jan. 15, pending provincial announcements

Teams to play in three regional cohorts

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

(File photo)
Emergency crews responding to crash on Highway 4

‘Expect significant delays’

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Island snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old Victoria man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Most Read